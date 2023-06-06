Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Mayfield: Movie theaters could soon become unaffordable for some

Jun 6, 2023, 7:28 AM | Updated: 7:40 am

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY


Here for what's next

Let’s all go to the lobby
Let’s all go to the lobby
Let’s all go to the lobby
And get ourselves a treat

I love that jingle. I’ve loved it for my whole life. It fills me with excitement, anticipation, and joy for what I know is to come. E-T, Jurassic Park, Transformers, and so many other opening nights at the movie theater are embedded in my memory and heart.

More from Travis Mayfield: We need to shed our tribal bloodlust and start listening again

It was heartbreaking to watch audiences flee during the pandemic and theaters close. I’m glad many were able to access support from federal COVID-19 relief money. But I feared studios would be the death knell as they sent nearly everything directly to streaming.

Well, it turns out the studios still can’t turn a profit on streaming, and they need those lowly movie theaters, and they need us.

My family went back to movie theaters last year and now go on a semi-regular basis. It’s fun to find a family-friendly show, reserve our seats, stock up on those lobby treats, and lose ourselves for 90 or so minutes together.

I love feeling my kids’ reactions to movies, squeezing my hand, laughing out loud, and jumping into my lap when things get scary. I hope they are making movie memories like I am lucky enough to have made my whole life.

And yet, I’m worried.

We’ve seen a dozen movies in the last year, and not a single theater has been full or even half full. We’ve gone to big opening weekends like Mario Bros and Little Mermaid too.

I read this week in the New York Times that theater owners are investing big time in big-screen technology, sound systems, full restaurant menus, and more.

Yet that means the prices are way up now too. Even for a simple Sunday afternoon show. I’m not going to pine for the days of the $2 special at the ancient second-run cinema on bay street in Port Orchard — though I could — instead, I’m going to argue that movies should be for everyone.

As a society, we are moving at breakneck speed into a place where the gulf between haves and have-nots is touching everything we do. Movies used to be a communal experience where no matter your income or your background, you were all there together, having the same feelings together. And we could all afford to go at least occasionally.

Now you are only allowed that awe, joy, and escape if you make a six-figure income.

I want movie theaters to survive and thrive — I cannot wait for the return of Cinerama and that chocolate popcorn — but I want the experience to survive and thrive for everyone, no matter your income and no matter your zip code.

Let’s all go to the lobby
Let’s all go to the lobby
Let’s all go to the lobby
And get ourselves a treat

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

AI misinformation...

Dave Ross

Ross: Tech companies need to be held liable for AI misinformation

Once a few AI CEOs find themselves going to jail for 11 years for misinformation, I imagine the industry will quickly start policing itself.

1 day ago

drug addiction...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: A personal story on how drug addiction affects us all

The reality is, each and every one of us is affected by drug addiction. If not personally, then through a family member, friend, or colleague.

4 days ago

patty murray debt ceiling...

Dave Ross

Ross: Patty Murray vows to restore social services as debt ceiling bill passes

This is a guest commentary from Senator Patty Murray. She was presiding over the Senate as they passed the debt ceiling bill last night.

4 days ago

irs funding debt limit bill...

Dave Ross

Ross: IRS funding lost in debt limit bill, tax cheats rejoice

The debt limit bill passed in a classic bi-partisan compromise, and I was actually impressed by last night’s debate.

5 days ago

WA's climate curriculum...

Bill Kaczaraba

John & Shari: Does WA’s new climate curriculum dismiss ‘rational thinking’?

A teacher says "she had to pick her jaw off the floor" when she saw the approach to science in the Washington state curriculum.

6 days ago

Irs debt ceiling...

Dave Ross

Ross: IRS has new no-pursuit policy with debt ceiling deal

This debt ceiling deal means the IRS will have to adopt a no-pursuit policy. It means the highway is clear, and all the lights are green.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Mayfield: Movie theaters could soon become unaffordable for some