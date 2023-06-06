Jason Rantz announces first book, ‘What’s Killing America’

Provocative conservative radio host, frequent Fox News guest, a government watchdog Jason Rantz will soon add published author to his long list of accolades with his first book “What’s Killing America.”

As a top-rated talk show host of western Washington’s dominant conservative talk station, AM 770 KTTH, Rantz knows firsthand how the woke Radical Left operates, and he uses this experience to uncover the poison running in America’s veins.

The book will focus on exploring Rantz’s time covering the liberal, anarchist autonomous, police-free “CHOP Zone,” radical Antifa marches, and how liberal policies create “chaos, misery, and (too often) bloodshed” that is killing America.

“These destructive policies may make progressives feel virtuous, but they are killing America, and they must end. Rantz exposes who and what’s behind them — and how we stop these policies from spreading across the United States before it’s too late.”

“What’s Killing America” is available for preorder now, and will be on sale online, digitally, and in bookstores everywhere September 2023.