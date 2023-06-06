Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

5 arrested for breaking into Tacoma power vault

Jun 6, 2023, 1:49 PM

Tacoma power vault...

Overhead power cables. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Tacoma Police say they’ve arrested five people who were allegedly breaking into a Tacoma power vault Monday.

A power vault, also called a service box, is an underground room into which electrical or telecommunications cables are pulled, terminated, connected, and serviced.

Police said the individuals had cut through a fence and were using a grinding tool on the Tacoma Public Utility power vault on South Tyler Street when the police caught them.

“Some of the welds had been ground through, but they were not able to completely get in,” Tacoma Police Public Information Officer Wendy Haddow said.

$970M Seattle Housing Levy to be voted on Wednesday

Haddow said one of the suspects was armed with a firearm that had the serial number scraped off.

All the suspects were booked for investigation of burglary and vandalism.

“The one with the firearm was also arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and for removing identifying marks from a firearm,” Haddow said.

Haddow said that investigators don’t know yet if the group is tied to any other crimes.

In January, two men were charged in connection with attacks on four substations in Pierce County on Christmas Day. Seven thousand customers lost power.

Authorities say the men wanted to give themselves “cover” so they could break into local businesses.

Follow Heather Bosch on Twitter or email her here.

Local News

block washington gun restrictions...

Associated Press

Judge rejects attempt to block new Washington state gun restrictions

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a request to block a new Washington state law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic rifles, one of three measures recently signed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in an effort to reduce gun violence. The law, which took effect immediately when Inslee signed it in April, […]

14 hours ago

boeing dreamliner...

Bill Kaczaraba

Boeing: New defect on 787 Dreamliner planes

Boeing said its 787 Dreamliner planes may have a new defect, according to CNBC and other business news outlets.

14 hours ago

Garfield High...

Frank Sumrall

Garfield HS the focus of school safety precautions following nearby violence

Garfield High School and Nova High School both had its students return on campus in person Monday after locking down the campus last week.

14 hours ago

Seattle drug possession...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle city attorney calling on council to approve new drug possession law

The Seattle City Council will debate if they should give the City Attorney power to prosecute drug possession cases.

14 hours ago

seattle housing levy...

Frank Sumrall

$970M Seattle Housing Levy to be voted on Wednesday

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda -- alongside a series of affordable housing developers -- announced the renewal of the Seattle Housing Levy.

14 hours ago

homophobic sammamish commissioner...

L.B. Gilbert

Sammamish commissioner resigns after anti-LGBTQ+ comments

A Sammamish City Planning Commissioner has resigned following anti-LGBTQ+ remarks he made at a meeting last week.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

5 arrested for breaking into Tacoma power vault