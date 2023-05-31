Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

$970M Seattle Housing Levy moves forward, awaits vote

May 31, 2023, 4:33 PM

seattle housing levy...

An apartment complex in Seattle (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda — alongside a series of affordable housing developers and labor leaders — announced the renewal of the Seattle Housing Levy Wednesday.

This decision follows the upcoming expiration of the 2016 Housing Levy, which was set to expire later this year.

“This Housing Levy renewal legislation affirms the bold investment into the health and resilience of our city proposed by the Mayor, and reflects Councilmember priorities that will enhance our focus on serving communities most impacted by our housing, homelessness, and displacement crises,” Mosqueda said. “This package goes beyond creating just units — it invests in the stability and well-being of our neighbors, the workers, and the communities who make up the fabric of our city.”

Gov. Inslee signs 10 housing bills into law in WA’s ‘year of housing’

The Housing Levy was initially created in 1986 as a way to fund affordable housing in the city, creating and preserving over 11,000 affordable rental homes and over 1,000 homeownership opportunities over its existence.

This version of the Housing Levy would fund the building of more than 3,100 new homes, both for rent and for sale, that will be affordable for at least 50 years. The 2023 Housing Levy is expected to generate nearly 35% more units of affordable rental housing over the 2016 levy goals.

Mosqueda currently chairs the city council’s Select Committee on the 2023 Housing Levy, which received Mayor Bruce Harrell’s $970 million proposal in March. The new levy, now approved by the city council, would last through 2030.

“The Housing Levy is a proven solution for delivering thousands of affordable housing options,” said Harrell in a prepared statement. “Rooted in our One Seattle values that everyone should have a safe place to call home, this plan invests to meet the scale of the housing crisis, doing more than ever to prevent homelessness.”

More than 16,000 people are estimated to live in Levy-supported homes at any given time, according to the City of Seattle.

Seattle mayor approves $970M levy to fund affordable housing projects

“The 2023 Housing Levy, as proposed, will help us respond to Seattle’s needs today, while also planning for the next 50 years of housing affordability in our city,” said Maiko Winkler-Chin, Director of the Office of Housing, in a prepared statement. “As we move through the next steps to renew the Housing Levy this year, we look forward to continuing to work alongside the Mayor’s Office, City Council, and all of our housing partners to lay the groundwork for strong, resilient communities for future generations.”

The Select Committee on the 2023 Housing Levy will meet June 7 for a vote on the 2023 Housing Levy legislation. If voted out of committee, it will then proceed to the full city council for a final vote. If passed, it will head to the mayor for his signature.

Local News

honeyhole...

Frank Sumrall

Capitol Hill sandwich spot HoneyHole embroiled in controversy

HoneyHole has become the subject of controversy among its employees who have been distraught and unhappy with new leadership.

20 hours ago

Federal Way light rail...

Micki Gamez

Federal Way Link light rail extension delayed until 2026

Federal Way can't catch a break from Sound Transit. Link light rail service will be delayed another year, until 2026.

20 hours ago

i-405...

Bill Kaczaraba

SB I-405 in Renton reopen after rollover collision causes delays

All lanes of southbound I-405 at SR 900 in Renton were blocked Wednesday afternoon after a serious two-car rollover collision.

20 hours ago

auburn apartment shot...

L.B. Gilbert

Man shot at Auburn apartment, police say multiple people involved

A man was left in critical condition after being shot at an Auburn apartment building Tuesday night, according to police.

20 hours ago

Cougar sighting Duvall...

Bill Kaczaraba

Cougar sighting in Duvall concerns some residents

A cougar sighting in Duvall has residents on alert after the big cat was seen by a homeowner last week near Big Rock Field.

20 hours ago

Stranger Things Seattle...

Micki Gamez

Seattle ‘Stranger Things the Experience’ brings Netflix series to life

If you are a fan of the Netflix series Stranger Things, then you have to check out 'Stranger Things the Experience' in Seattle.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

$970M Seattle Housing Levy moves forward, awaits vote