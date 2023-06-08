Eastside drivers will face traffic delays on I-90 during bridge repair

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plans to shut down multiple lanes east of Issaquah going westbound on I-90, just east of Issaquah, to repair a bridge near the High Point Way interchange.

WSDOT spokesperson Tom Pearce explained that with the repaving that needs to be done, traffic will have to be swapped around on the roadway.

“We need to reduce our westbound I-90 to two lanes because we need to repave a bridge there, that section is wide enough where we can shift traffic a little bit so we can keep two lanes open the first week of this work,” Pearce said.

The work he’s talking about starts next week. The closure begins Sunday, June 11, at 9 p.m. and will last until June 18.

“People are going to need to plan ahead for this work … We had the freeway reduced down to a single lane, and we did see backups, you know, typically one to two miles, maybe three or four miles at peak times,” Pearce said. “What happens with the traffic really depends on what people choose to do. If people who can alter their schedules or not travel at peak times can avoid traveling at peak times, then that’s going to help reduce traffic.”

Starting on June 18 through June 25, westbound I-90 will be shut down even further down to only one lane. This is to complete the project on the bridge.

Just to clarify, there are two legs of this work. The first one will have two lanes open, the second will have one lane open. Drivers will need to make sure they have enough space for the road crews who are doing the work.

