Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Eastside drivers will face traffic delays on I-90 during bridge repair

Jun 8, 2023, 4:43 PM

i-90 bridge repair...

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plans to shut down multiple lanes east of Issaquah going westbound on I-90, just east of Issaquah, to repair a bridge near the High Point Way interchange.

WSDOT spokesperson Tom Pearce explained that with the repaving that needs to be done, traffic will have to be swapped around on the roadway.

Ambitious fish passage work begins under I-90 in Bellevue

“We need to reduce our westbound I-90 to two lanes because we need to repave a bridge there, that section is wide enough where we can shift traffic a little bit so we can keep two lanes open the first week of this work,” Pearce said.

The work he’s talking about starts next week. The closure begins Sunday, June 11, at 9 p.m. and will last until June 18.

“People are going to need to plan ahead for this work … We had the freeway reduced down to a single lane, and we did see backups, you know, typically one to two miles, maybe three or four miles at peak times,” Pearce said. “What happens with the traffic really depends on what people choose to do. If people who can alter their schedules or not travel at peak times can avoid traveling at peak times, then that’s going to help reduce traffic.”

Lane closures on I-90 begin as part of months long construction project

Starting on June 18 through June 25, westbound I-90 will be shut down even further down to only one lane. This is to complete the project on the bridge.

Just to clarify, there are two legs of this work. The first one will have two lanes open, the second will have one lane open. Drivers will need to make sure they have enough space for the road crews who are doing the work.

Follow Micki Gamez on Twitter or email her here.

Local News

lakewood helicopter...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Man posing as police officer fires gun at pair of military helicopters in Lakewood

A Pierce County man is facing charges after firing a stolen gun at military helicopters in Lakewood, all while posing as a police officer.

20 hours ago

seattle shooting Garfield suspects...

L.B. Gilbert

12-year-old escapes home, steals cell phone before same-day arrest

A 12-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree escape after stealing a cell phone at Round1 Bowling.

20 hours ago

molly moon's chop...

Sam Campbell

Molly Moon’s suing City of Seattle over losses from CHOP

Local ice cream maker Molly Moon's is suing the City of Seattle for losses it claims came from CHOP in the summer of 2020.

20 hours ago

carbon auction...

Frank Sumrall

WA’s second carbon auction nets $500M, gas prices could jump

Washington held its second carbon emission auction to allow gas and oil companies to bid for a limited amount of carbon emission allowances.

20 hours ago

summer wildfires...

Frank Sumrall

Sen. Cantwell: WA will be ‘epicenter of severe wildfires’ in summer

Sen. Maria Cantwell said Washington "will be the epicenter of severe regional wildfires [this summer]" and believes we need to be prepared.

20 hours ago

Funko headquarters...

Bill Kaczaraba

No fun at Funko as move from Everett goes south

Everett took a big hit when Funko moved a large part of its operations to Arizona. Now, the bobblehead company faces a class action lawsuit.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Eastside drivers will face traffic delays on I-90 during bridge repair