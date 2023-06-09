Close
LOCAL NEWS

An unexpected hard stop on 6 King County Metro bus routes

Jun 9, 2023, 7:39 AM | Updated: 11:28 am

King County Metro bus routes...

King County Metro suspending some routes due to parts shortage (MyNorthwest File Photo)

(MyNorthwest File Photo)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

King County Metro says six bus routes that serve Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Woodinville, Kirkland, and Shoreline will be put on hold from next Monday, June 12, through Friday, June 23. The suspended routes are 16, 232, 237, 301, 304, and 320.

Spokesperson Al Sanders said they don’t have enough staff, and bus parts aren’t coming in fast enough.

Orange lane stripes debut on I-5 in Fife

“We are still having challenges with having the staff to maintain and repair buses, and we’re still having challenges with the supply chain to get the parts we need to repair buses,” Sanders said

The same routes will be suspended through Friday the following week.

Sanders said only 1% of riders will be affected by the change, but 1% still ride the bus and will be inconvenienced.

“Yeah, if you’re that 1%, you have a reason to be upset and be angry,” Sanders said. “We appreciate our rider’s patience for this inconvenience. And we encourage them to use the alternatives. We encourage them to sign up for the transit alerts, and we’re doing our best to get those routes back into service.”

He suggests if you don’t follow King County Metro on Twitter, you might want to start- @KingCountyMetro, and you can always type “Text for Departures” by texting your bus stop number to 62550.

From King County Metro:

Route 16

  • Along Greenwood Avenue North and/or Phinney Avenue North, use Route 5 to/from downtown Seattle.

Route 232

  • Use Route 224 between Duvall and Redmond Transit Center. Parking is available at Duvall Park & Ride.
  • Use  RapidRide B Line between Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Technology Station, and Bellevue Transit Center. Parking is available at Redmond Transit Center. 

Route 237

Route 301

  • Between Shoreline and Northgate, use Routes 346 or 348.
  • Parking is available at Aurora Village Transit Center and Shoreline Park & Ride.

Route 304

  • Between Shoreline and Northgate, use Routes 331345 or 348. Parking is available at Shoreline Park & Ride.

Route 320

