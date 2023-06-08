Donald Trump indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents

Former President Donald Trump says he’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a federal prosecution that is arguably the most perilous of multiple legal threats against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House, the Associated Press reports.

Two U.S. officials confirmed the charges to CBS News.

The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment.

Trump is currently in Bedminster, N.J. A person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to discuss it publicly said Trump’s lawyers were contacted by prosecutors shortly before he announced on his Truth Social platform that he had been indicted.

Trump said he is due in court Tuesday afternoon in Miami.

In a post to his account on Truth Social, Trump said attorneys with the Justice Department informed him he was indicted over the “boxes hoax” and he has been called to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.

“I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!” he claimed.

The exact nature of the charges, which would be the first to arise from special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations, was not immediately clear.

