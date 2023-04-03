Ross: The real reason why Donald Trump is fighting indictment

There are reports that Donald Trump – whether he says so or not – is very upset about his indictment in Manhattan.

Trump’s attorney described him as being “upset and angry, but not worried.”

More from Dave Ross: Trump’s post-indictment popularity shows character no longer counts

But why would a man under indictment attack the Manhattan District Attorney, call on his supporters to “protest” and “take our nation back,” and threaten “potential death & destruction?” Why would he risk being seen as trying to interfere in a state prosecution?

I have a theory. I think the reason that he has a problem with this indictment is that it’s not big enough.

It’s old news.

And even worse, there’s nothing heroic about it. It’s just tawdry.

The whole Stormy Daniels episode reminds everybody that, at one point, he was just another pathetic old man looking for sex. That’s not the stuff of history books. That’s just “sad” as he himself might say.

So, I think he’s going to keep tossing accusations and threats and attacking the process, and possibly even incriminating himself – until he’s indicted for something bigger.

I think his hit iTunes track with the January 6 prisoners gave away his real goal, he wants to be locked up like they are.

He doesn’t want to be indicted for just covering up a sleepover – he wants to be indicted for insurrection! He wants to become the world’s best-known political prisoner.

Again, just my opinion – but if he’s trying to excite the Christian base, he needs to be seen as the guy who tried to plunge a dagger into the beast, not as the guy who took a porn star to bed in Lake Tahoe.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Follow @http://www.twitter.com/thedaveross