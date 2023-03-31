Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Trump’s post-indictment popularity shows character no longer counts

Mar 31, 2023, 7:49 AM | Updated: 8:18 am
trump...
Trang Le of Orlando, right, and Maria Korynsel of North Palm Beach show their support for former President Donald Trump after the news broke that Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, Thursday, March 30, 2023, near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Dave Ross's Profile Picture BY
Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

It finally happened – not only was Donald Trump indicted, he was very indicted.

And the remarkable thing about this drama in New York City is that, in hindsight, none of it was necessary.

More from Dave Ross: Where are all the pro-life activists trying to stop school shootings?

If there’s any lesson to be learned from this, it’s that if a politician gets caught in an embarrassing allegation of sexual impropriety of some kind, don’t try to hide it! Don’t pay hush money!

Because voters don’t care anymore.

Trump’s numbers prove it.

The latest polls show support for Trump jumped from 43% among Republican primary voters in February to 54% in March.

So he could have just said – maybe I did it, maybe I didn’t, so what?

And he would still have been elected. All he had to do was listen to himself.

“I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, okay?” Trump said.

And it’s not just Republicans, when Bill Clinton was impeached for his little recreational episode inside the Oval Office, his approval rating jumped 10 points to 73%, which was not only an all-time high for Clinton but also beat Ronald Reagan!

It’s difficult to accept this now, but in America, character no longer counts. We live in a post-character society.

By the way – how happy is Congressman George Santos right now!

And one more thing, I know there’s some anxiety over what Trump supporters might do in response to this, so let me play you this clip from former Trump fixer Michael Cohen who was on CNN and knows a thing or two about New York.

“I promise you one thing, being a lifelong New Yorker and knowing many, many NYPD officers, New York is not the place that you want to be stupid,” Cohen said. “The New York Police Department, they’re the best in the world. So any stupidity that Trump is going to try to incite here in New York, it’s not going to go over well for any of them.”

And I can also verify, as someone who once had a former New York cop working as my producer, even if you’re a tattooed Proud Boy, when the NYPD tells you to stay behind the barricade, you and your tattoo should probably obey.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

pro-life...
Dave Ross

Ross: Where are all the pro-life activists trying to stop school shootings?

There is one group that has been silent in all this, the pro-life activists who pushed to overturn Roe v Wade.
1 day ago
Nashville shooting...
Dave Ross

Ross: After the Nashville shooting, is this finally enough?

This is another case where all the guns were legally purchased. Yet gun sellers can legally refuse to sell. So where’s the no-buy list?
2 days ago
wealthy...
Dave Ross

Ross: We need to trick the wealthy into wanting to pay the capital gains tax

As the reality of the capital gains tax sets in, we’re seeing pushback from the wealthy. So, I proposed that idea to our 'tax whisperer.'
3 days ago
yacht...
Dave Ross

Ross: Oh no, the capital gains tax could downgrade my yacht purchase

It’s humiliating! I’d have to settle for the Majesty 100 yacht. Now instead of 180 feet, I have to shoehorn my guests into 100 feet?
4 days ago
loss...
Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Helping others through loss with empathy, care, and memory

Death, loss, and grief are hard things, so when we see others dealing with them sometimes our instinct is to turn away.
7 days ago
downtown Seattle...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee & Ursula debate suspension of downtown business taxes

Seattle business leaders are asking the city to suspend the B&O and JumpStart tax for the next three years as a way to revitalize downtown.
8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Ross: Trump’s post-indictment popularity shows character no longer counts