DAVE ROSS

Ross: Where are all the pro-life activists trying to stop school shootings?

Mar 30, 2023, 7:40 AM | Updated: 7:52 am
pro-life...
WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - JANUARY 20: Pro-life supporters march in Washington D.C., United States on January 20, 2023. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
(Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Dave Ross's Profile Picture BY
Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

I got a note from Scott in West Seattle, who suggested this.

“For as long as Congress dithers on gun control, the government should pay all related medical costs — for life — for anyone wounded by a gun.”

More from Dave Ross: After the Nashville shooting, is this finally enough?

Assuming he’s talking about innocent people, I like Scott’s idea.  In fact, I’d extend it – I’d compensate survivors; I’d reimburse families who lose the income of a breadwinner, and I’d have gun manufacturers pay for it.

That can’t repair the psychological damage, but it would help make life a little easier.

So, thank you, Scott– I’m glad there are people looking for solutions.

However – I don’t see anything like that getting past Congress right now.

Which got me thinking about something else: there is one group that has been silent in all this.

The activists who pushed to overturn Roe v Wade.

I know they care about what happened in Nashville, Uvalde, and Newtown. I know they pray about it. I know they see it as “pure Evil” – just as they saw abortion, but when it came to changing the Supreme Court, they didn’t just use prayer – they used politics.

Well, unless you want those kids born into a world of active shooter drills, it’s time to do that again.

And you can call these shootings “pure Evil,” but for those of us who pray – and yes, I do pray – it should be clear by now that God is not going to ride in on a cloud and end that “pure Evil.” He’s not going to confiscate guns from the people who shouldn’t have them. He is not going to send a magic rain that cleanses all mental illness and drains away all human resentment.

If you believe in an all-powerful God, the only conclusion you can reach is that He is going to allow these tragedies to continue until we choose to stop them.

And if you were called by your religious beliefs to fight for the lives of an innocent fetus – I think God is calling you again to protect the innocent lives of those already born. I think God is again telling all of us that prayer isn’t enough. Fortunately, we live in a Democracy designed to respond to the demands of the people.

And as luck would have it, the politicians who have opposed any meaningful attempt to fix this problem tend to be religious – mostly Christian.

So, tell them: praying isn’t enough.  Tell them to do what God is clearly challenging them to do. And “dithering,” isn’t it.

Listen to Seattle's Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O'Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

