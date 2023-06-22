Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

After lodge fire, Hurricane Ridge reopening next week

Jun 22, 2023, 9:45 AM | Updated: 10:29 am

hurricane ridge lodge reopening...

The National Park Service announced Thursday that while "significant work remains to be done," they are working as fast as possible to safely reopen the area (Photo from the National Park Service)

(Photo from the National Park Service)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

After a fire at a lodge in Olympic National Park’s Hurricane Ridge closed the area indefinitely, officials are now saying the park is reopening June 27.

The National Park Service (NPS) announced at the beginning of June that while “significant work remains to be done,” they are working as fast as possible to safely reopen the area to visitors.

Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge in Olympic National Park destroyed

According to the NPS, access to the Hurricane Ridge area will remain closed beyond the Heart O’the Hills entrance station for the time being.

On May 7, the Day Lodge at Hurricane Ridge — a 71-year-old visitor center at Olympic National Park — erupted in flames. The fire was first reported by a law enforcement ranger on patrol. Both Clallam County Fire District 2 and Port Angeles Fire Department responded to the fire. By the time the crews arrived, the building had collapsed to the foundation. While the fire was quickly contained with the fire only spreading minimally, the building was lost.

The Day Lodge was a two-story, 12,201 square foot, historic structure built in 1952. It was closed to visitors as it was undergoing an extensive rehabilitation project funded through the Great American Outdoors Act.

Officials originally said that the area would be closed indefinitely while they worked to “assess and mitigate any hazards to ensure the area is safe for the public” as well as determine what had caused the fire at the lodge.

“Investigators are at the site looking into the cause of the fire,” Park Superintendent Sula Jacobs said. “We’re also figuring out how to provide restrooms, how to manage parking, and how to eventually remove the lodge debris.”

Third-party certified fire investigators, alongside the NPS’ Regional Structure Fire Program Manager, are currently examining the site to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.

Hurricane Ridge is one of the most easily accessed mountain areas within Olympic National Park, frequently visited by both tourists and residents for its fantastic, scenic views — in clear weather. Hurricane Ridge is located 17 miles south of Port Angeles. There are eight hiking trails tied to Hurricane Ridge, ranging from less than a mile to nearly 10 miles, and one camping ground.

Sen. Cantwell: WA will be ‘epicenter of severe wildfires’ in summer

While Hurricane Ridge is a popular area in Olympic National Park, with more than 300,000 visitors annually, there are 600 miles of hiking trails in other areas of the park, including the Pacific Coast, the lush forests of the Elwha and Sol Duc valleys.

“We want visitors to return to Hurricane Ridge, but we expect things to look different this summer. There will likely be limits on the number of vehicles that can visit the ridge each day,” Jacobs said. “There will also be some days when the road is fully closed due to debris removal. We ask that visitors keep an eye on our website for any alerts.”

Park access is currently limited to only 315 cars per day due to limited restroom capacity.

Local News

A troller fishes in Sitka Sound, Alaska on February 2, 2021. A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday, Ju...

Associated Press

Alaska salmon season back on after court halts closure that sought to protect orcas

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday halted a lower court ruling that would have shut down southeast Alaska’s chinook salmon troll fishery for the summer to protect endangered orca whales that eat the fish.

11 hours ago

Starbucks red cup protest...

L.B. Gilbert

NLRB rules Starbucks violated labor laws at Capitol Hill location

The NLRB issued a ruling Tuesday that Starbucks illegally hampered an employee from testifying at a hearing with the board.

11 hours ago

Good Samaritan nurses...

Bill Kaczaraba

Puyallup nurses reach tentative agreement with MultiCare Good Samaritan

MultiCare Good Samaritan nurses represented by the Washington State Nurses Association reached a tentative agreement with the hospital.

11 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News

After San Diego cancels annual hydroplane race, concerns raised for Seattle’s Seafair

After nearly six decades of hosting hydroplane races, San Diego abruptly canceled its annual Mission Bay event due to a lack of funds and support.

11 hours ago

jblm gorge shooting...

Heather Bosch and L.B. Gilbert

Gorge shooting suspect may have been hallucinating on mushrooms

Officials confirmed a JBLM soldier is the person arrested by police for the mass shooting near the Gorge Amphitheater.

11 hours ago

Missing Titanic Sub...

Associated Press

The US Coast Guard says a debris field has been found near the Titanic during search for submersible

The race against time to find a submersible that disappeared on its way to the Titanic wreckage site entered a new phase of desperation on Thursday morning as the final hours of oxygen possibly left on board the tiny vessel ticked off the clock.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

After lodge fire, Hurricane Ridge reopening next week