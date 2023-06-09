‘Experienced solo hiker’ missing on Olympic Peninsula

Crews are searching for a man described as an ‘experienced solo hiker’ missing on the Olympic Peninsula.

His family said 44-year-old Hunter Fraser set off on a two-day, 40-mile hike on Monday which he has not come back from.

The California resident was last seen in Sequim near the Deer Ridge Trailhead. His vehicle was located by a Clallam County Sheriff’s Deputy near a dedicated parking area near the trailhead.

He last texted his family on Tuesday and was due back on Wednesday.

According to the Washington Trails Association, two ways diverge at the trailhead. Most people take a trail, which cuts through a meadow, and then almost immediately begin climbing up a ridgeline. At first, the elevation gain is gentle, and the grade intensifies.

Officials said Fraser is an “extremely experienced solo hiker” and is said to have a “well-supplied gray backpack” along with a one-person teal Mountain Hardware ‘Solitude’ tent.

Two teams with Clallam County Search and Rescue searched the Slab Camp area Thursday.

Anyone with any information on where Fraser might be should call the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 417-2459.