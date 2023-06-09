Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

‘Experienced solo hiker’ missing on Olympic Peninsula

Jun 9, 2023, 10:04 AM | Updated: 10:05 am

hiker missing Olympic Peninsula...

Olympic National Park. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Crews are searching for a man described as an ‘experienced solo hiker’ missing on the Olympic Peninsula.

His family said 44-year-old Hunter Fraser set off on a two-day, 40-mile hike on Monday which he has not come back from.

Sen. Cantwell: WA will be ‘epicenter of severe wildfires’ in summer

The California resident was last seen in Sequim near the Deer Ridge Trailhead. His vehicle was located by a Clallam County Sheriff’s Deputy near a dedicated parking area near the trailhead.

He last texted his family on Tuesday and was due back on Wednesday.

According to the Washington Trails Association, two ways diverge at the trailhead. Most people take a trail, which cuts through a meadow, and then almost immediately begin climbing up a ridgeline. At first, the elevation gain is gentle, and the grade intensifies.

Officials said Fraser is an “extremely experienced solo hiker” and is said to have a “well-supplied gray backpack” along with a one-person teal Mountain Hardware ‘Solitude’ tent.

Two teams with Clallam County Search and Rescue searched the Slab Camp area Thursday.

Anyone with any information on where Fraser might be should call the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 417-2459.

Local News

molly moon's chop...

Sam Campbell

Molly Moon’s suing City of Seattle over losses from CHOP

Local ice cream maker Molly Moon's is suing the City of Seattle for losses it claims came from CHOP in the summer of 2020.

13 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, left,...

Associated Press

Trump indictment unsealed in documents case | Live updates

MIAMI (AP) — Follow along for live updates on classified documents at his Florida estate. The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw. Trump faces the possibility of prison if convicted. ___ LAWS APPLY TO ‘EVERYONE’ TRUMP SPECIAL COUNSEL SAYS […]

13 hours ago

landslide mt. st. helens closes road...

L.B. Gilbert

Landslide near Mt. St. Helens closes Forest Road 25

A landslide has closed a section of road in Gifford Pinchot National Forest near Mt. St. Helens, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

13 hours ago

Seattle community court...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison ends Community Court

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison announced the end of the city's participation in the criminal justice alternative called Community Court.

13 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Train horn blasts for over an hour near Interbay in Seattle

Residents near the Magnolia and Interbay neighborhoods of Seattle experienced a bit of an earache on Thursday when a train horn blasted for over an hour.

13 hours ago

Macklemore Climate Pledge Arena show...

L.B. Gilbert

Macklemore adds second show at Climate Pledge Arena

You have another chance to get tickets to Macklemore at Climate Pledge Arena after adding a second show at the venue.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

‘Experienced solo hiker’ missing on Olympic Peninsula