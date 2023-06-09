Landslide near Mt. St. Helens closes Forest Road 25

A landslide has closed a section of road in Gifford Pinchot National Forest near Mt. St. Helens, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The landslide blocked Forest Road 25 at milepost 26 and has closed the road until further notice, likely through the summer.

“Due to slope destabilization along part of Forest Road 25, the road will be closed until further notice,” the Forest Service said in their alert. “From the north side of the forest, the road is currently closed just south of the junction with Forest Road 99 due to snow.”

The snow is expected to melt in July, and until then, visitors to the park will need to travel Forest Road 25 from the north to access Forest Road 99 to Windy Ridge.

The section of road is south of Randle, off State Route 12, just within the border of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

Road repair work is also taking place on Forest Road 25 between mileposts 14 and 16, which the Forest Service said is causing delays of up to 30 minutes. This repair work may last through the end of September.

The road is currently closed just south of the junction with Forest Road 99 due to snow and will remain closed past the junction of Forest Roads 25 and 93.

This is the second road closed in the area after a mudslide destroyed a bridge and closed a portion of State Route 504. WSDOT is working in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Geological Survey, and Skamania and Cowlitz counties to determine what needs to be done to stabilize the soil in the area and rebuild the roadway.

More information can be found at fs.usda.gov.