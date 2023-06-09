Kate Scott to call TV play-by-play for Seattle Seahawks preseason

With the Seattle Seahawks’ season just a few months away, Kate Scott has officially joined the booth as the team’s newest play-by-play announcer for the preseason, replacing Curt Menefee.

Scott will join former Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson for the preseason broadcast, who was added to the broadcasting team last year. Former Seahawks K.J. Wright and Michael Bennett are expected to be a part of the broadcast as well.

Scott has been the voice of the Philadelphia 76ers since replacing the now-retired Marc Zumoff in 2021. She started as a sideline reporter for the San Jose Earthquakes while covering Bay Area sports for KNBR before joining the PAC-12 Network to focus on play-by-play for football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, softball, and volleyball.

“The rush and the nervous energy I felt as an athlete years earlier came back,” Scott said in a press release. “For the first time since I hung up the boots, I felt all those awesome nerves and anxiousness and energy. I was just like vibrating I was so excited again. I thought, I’d love to see how far I could take it, because it would be amazing to get paid to do that.”

With her career rising, she set a series of firsts in a typically male-dominated industry. Scott is the only woman to have done play-by-play for the NFL, NHL, NBA, NCAA, CFB, and the Olympics. She previously called NFL preseason games for San Francisco in 2016 — becoming the first woman to call an NFL game on the radio in the process.

She also became the second woman to do a full-time play-by-play role for a major men’s professional sports team, after Lisa Byington for the Milwaukee Bucks, when she landed the job as the 76ers’ play-by-play broadcaster.

“I think similar to the athletes I cover, I’ve always strived to ply my trade at the highest level,” Scott continued in the press release. “So to get the opportunity to once again cover the NFL and for it to come from a top-notch franchise in such a fantastic city … I don’t think we can print the words I said when they offered me the gig, but needless to say I’m incredibly excited for August.”

Joining Scott and Robinson in the booth is Super Bowl champion K.J. Wright who played for the Seattle Seahawks for a decade, earning a Pro Bowl in 2016. In retirement, he became an on-air contributor for Seattle Sports 710 AM, including the creation of his own hour-long show with Mike Salk and Brock Huard.

Menefee was the play-by-play announcer for Seahawks’ preseason for more than a decade before passing it off to Scott. He continues to host FOX NFL Sunday nationally.