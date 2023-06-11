‘American exports sitting idle at the docks’ as union actions shut down Port of Seattle

Actions led by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) have shut down cargo operations at the Port of Seattle Saturday, according to the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA).

In a tweet posted Saturday, the PMA said work slowdowns Friday directed by ILWU officials brought ground operations to a halt, resulting in longshore workers being sent home.

On Saturday morning, according to PMA, ILWU refused to dispatch any longshore workers to container terminals, resulting in a shutdown at the Port of Seattle.

Seattle teamster union concrete truck drivers take hit in Supreme Court ruling

June 10, 2023 PMA BULLETIN: ILWU SHUTS DOWN PORT OF SEATTLE Coordinated and disruptive work actions led by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) have shut down cargo operations at the Port of Seattle. On the second and third shift yesterday, work slowdowns… — Pacific Maritime Association (@WestCoastPorts) June 10, 2023

According to Reuters, more than 22,000 dockworkers along West Coast ports have been working without a contract since July 2022.

On Friday, U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne Clark urged President Biden to intervene in the negotiations, citing the “continued and potentially expanded service disruptions at these ports heading into peak shipping season.”

KIRO 7 has reached out to the ILWU for comment.