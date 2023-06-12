Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Inmate suddenly dies at Issaquah Jail

Jun 12, 2023, 7:13 AM | Updated: 9:34 am

Inmate Issaquah jail...

An inmate died at the Issaquah jail Friday – and an investigation is now underway. (Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

An inmate died at the Issaquah Jail Friday – and an investigation is now underway.

According to the King County Independent Force Investigation Team, the person who died was suffering from an undisclosed medical issue.

Accused Seattle mass shooter back in jail, awaiting trial

It’s believed the inmate died between 11 and 11:30 a.m.

The body was discovered by cellmates.

Employees at the jail gave the man first aid, but the man died.

No information has been released why the person had been jailed, nor how long they had been there.

Washington state law requires an investigation by an independent team any time a person dies while in the custody of law enforcement.

Three jail employees were placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.

Local News

Burien encampment moved park...

Sam Campbell

Burien holds council meeting on mental health, encampment still at park

The homeless encampment outside Burien City Hall last week is being moved around the city and has found yet another home at Dottie Harper Park.

10 hours ago

King County Metro bus routes...

Micki Gamez

An unexpected hard stop on 6 King County Metro bus routes

King County Metro says six bus routes will be put on hold from next Monday, June 12, through Friday, June 16.

10 hours ago

hiker missing olympics...

L.B. Gilbert

Hiker missing in Olympics ‘self-rescues’ 50+ miles from last location

A hiker missing in the Olympics has been found after 'self-rescuing' at a trailhead 50 miles away from where he was last seen.

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Tacoma shelter expected to close, 100+ kids could be back on the street

The Tacoma Rescue Mission could be in jeopardy after the director said they received a letter from Pierce County letting them know the mission would not be receiving the nearly $2.5 million in funding it was expecting.

10 hours ago

FILE - A Microsoft Xbox Series X video game console is seen, on Dec. 7, 2021, in Marple Township, P...

Associated Press

Microsoft stakes Xbox video game sales on long-awaited space adventure Starfield

One small step for an intrepid crew of space explorers could be a giant leap — or flop — for Microsoft when the Xbox-maker launches its game Starfield.

10 hours ago

Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm - Game Four - SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 06: Sue Bird #10 of th...

Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Greatest point guard in WNBA history retires jersey at Climate Pledge Arena

The Seattle Storm wasted no time deciding to raise Sue Bird’s #10 jersey into the rafters of Climate Pledge Arena.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Inmate suddenly dies at Issaquah Jail