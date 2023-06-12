Inmate suddenly dies at Issaquah Jail

An inmate died at the Issaquah Jail Friday – and an investigation is now underway.

According to the King County Independent Force Investigation Team, the person who died was suffering from an undisclosed medical issue.

It’s believed the inmate died between 11 and 11:30 a.m.

The body was discovered by cellmates.

Employees at the jail gave the man first aid, but the man died.

No information has been released why the person had been jailed, nor how long they had been there.

Washington state law requires an investigation by an independent team any time a person dies while in the custody of law enforcement.

Three jail employees were placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.

