Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

SEATTLE'S MORNING NEWS

McKenna: Trump trial won’t happen until after elections

Jun 13, 2023, 2:32 PM

mckenna Trump trial...

Former President Trump waving to crowds in Miami. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Don’t expect former President Donald Trump to go on trial until after the 2024 presidential election, according to former State Attorney General Rob McKenna.

Trump made his first court appearance Tuesday after being indicted on 37 charges related to the mishandling of classified documents. Trump pleaded not guilty to all federal charges. The indictment marks the first time in United States history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw.

Trump at courthouse for appearance in classified documents case

Appearing on KIRO Newsradio’s Seattle’s Morning News, McKenna said, “We have a long way to go in this case, I would be surprised if it even goes to trial sooner than a year and a half or two years from now.”

Colleen O’Brien wanted to know if the time it would take to go to the trial is surprising.

“One is, it takes a lot of time to put criminal trials on. We’re at the very beginning. So it’s not unusual for a criminal trial to not take place until a year or two after the indictment is unsealed,” McKenna said. “Number two, we’re in an election or going into an election. And I just think it’s more likely that the trial will take place after the November 2024 election for that reason.”

Trump will be released without having to pay a bond. He will not have to surrender his passport or restrict his personal travel.

“I was shocked at the seriousness of the risks that he created by putting these classified documents in the bathroom and the ballroom and so forth,” McKenna explained. “It’s hard to fathom why he would take these documents with him and even harder to understand why he didn’t turn them over when he was asked to by the National Archives, and even after receiving a subpoena, didn’t turn them all over. So it is pretty stunning.”

Seattle City Hall Park reopens, hoping to shed troubled past

Travis Mayfield, filling in for Dave Ross, asked McKenna if he thought the prosecutors had a strong case.

“It does look strong. But of course, all we see now is the indictment,” McKenna said. “We’re not seeing all of the evidence. We’re seeing some of it. And the President, his lawyers hadn’t put on their case yet. So, for example, they’ll rely on something called the Presidential Records Act to argue that he was entitled to possess some or all of these documents. We’ll see how effective that argument is.”

McKenna said he felt that the indictments were already splintering Republican support for the former President.

“The evidence involves really serious accusations involved in the Espionage Act involving these very sensitive classified documents. So I think it may peel more Republicans off of the president. You’re starting to see other candidates for president now, like Nikki Haley, come out and use stronger language than they had initially.”

McKenna, a long-time Republican, said he would not vote for the former President if he becomes the GOP nominee.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Seattle's Morning News

boomers spending generation...

MyNorthwest Staff

Video: Why are boomers spending more than other generations?

Micki Gomez joins Seattle's Morning News to discuss why the Boomer generation spends so much more than any other generation.

18 hours ago

mayfield kindness recharge...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Let’s give each other space and kindness to recharge

Maybe work stress is draining you faster than you can recharge it. Maybe the general state of our world prevents you from even getting to 100% at all.

18 hours ago

laws regulating social media...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: New laws regulating social media are needed now

As we debate social media laws to protect kids -- something we should do here in Washington -- we need to be nuanced and fact-based.

2 days ago

mayfield smoke minds change...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: As smoke settles over halls of power, will minds change?

As the apocalypse is gently blown from the halls of power and towers of commerce, will the residue from smoke it leaves change any hearts?

5 days ago

governor...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: An open letter to Washington State Republicans

Dear Washington State Republicans, I am begging you to find a way forward for a better place for all of us to live.

6 days ago

Seattle Home for Sale...

Bill Kaczaraba

Expert: ‘We will never see interest rates of 3% or lower ever again’

The glory days of 30-year mortgage rates of  3% or less may be in the rearview mirror.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

McKenna: Trump trial won’t happen until after elections