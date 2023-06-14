Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Tacoma animal shelter reports severe overcrowding as they look for people to take pets

Jun 14, 2023, 6:42 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Animal shelters across the Puget Sound region complain kennel space is now hard to come by. The Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society reports an increased number of surrendered pets is contributing to severe overcrowding. Over the weekend, the shelter announced it was around 70 dogs over capacity.

“That’s a lot of animals to try and find space for,” said Lindsey Heaney with the Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society. “We’re really low on kennel space right now. We could also use foster homes.”

Heaney shared that right now, the shelter is trying to combat a rise in upper respiratory illnesses. A few weeks ago, roughly fifteen dogs showed signs of kennel cough. Heaney says space is so limited, they’ve hardly got enough room for the sick dogs to quarantine.

Sarah Hock, Executive Director of Joint Animal Services in Thurston County further emphasized the risks associated with overcrowding in shelters, stating, “Once a shelter becomes overpopulated and we’re beyond our capacity, that’s when we start running the risk of disease and communal disease spread.”

Hock believes the surge in surrendered pets is caused by work-from-home restrictions, a shortage of veterinarians, economic uncertainty, and COVID-related spay and neuter delays. According to Hock, historically cats are harder to rehome. However, that trend has shifted.

“We’ve got dogs coming into the system, and we’re having a hard time getting them out,” said Hock. “A lot of shelters are struggling to find a placement, especially for those large dogs.”

Hock reports, Joint Animal Services hold the capacity to care for 95 animals at a time. Currently, they’re looking after 129.

“The longer one animal sits, that’s another animal that can’t come in and get our help,” said Hock.

Local News

FILE - A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove on Jan. 11, 2006. The Republican-controlled Hou...

Associated Press

Stove wars: Republican-controlled House takes up bills to protect gas stoves

Venturing back into the nation's culture wars, the Republican-controlled House is taking up legislation that GOP lawmakers say would protect gas stoves from overzealous government regulators.

7 hours ago

air tahiti nui...

Bill Kaczaraba

Air Tahiti Nui to increase number of flights from Seattle to Paris

Air Tahiti Nui has announced an increase in its roundtrip service from Seattle to Paris starting on June 13.

1 day ago

seattle school bus contract...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle school bus drivers reach contract, strike avoided

The union that represents many of bus drivers and mechanics for the Seattle School District has a new contract.

1 day ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Black bear startles Kirkland residents when seen roaming on decks and drinking from bird feeders

A black bear was spotted Monday morning in a Kirkland neighborhood less than half a mile away from Bridle Trails State Park.

1 day ago

Seattle city hall park...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle City Hall Park reopens, hoping to shed troubled past

After being closed for almost two years, Seattle City Hall Park has reopened, hoping that several improvements will help keep the park safe.

1 day ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Green...

Associated Press

Live updates | Trump stops by Cuban eatery after court appearance

The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Tacoma animal shelter reports severe overcrowding as they look for people to take pets