Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Starbucks workers accuse company of taking down Pride decorations

Jun 14, 2023, 9:37 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

With Pride Month underway, Starbucks workers are accusing their company of taking down LGBTQ-themed decorations.

Starbucks tells KIRO 7 it has not changed its policy, but the workers’ union claims it’s happening in 21 states.

Starbucks Workers United claims the decorations are being removed due to safety concerns, but Starbucks says that’s false information.

At a Kent Starbucks, we saw a Pride flag inside the store Wednesday morning, and we haven’t heard of any reports of decorations being taken down in Washington.

However, Starbucks Workers United posted a TikTok video that appears to show workers taking down Pride decorations at a store in Wisconsin.

In a tweet, one state lawmaker in Wisconsin also accused the company of alienating customers.

“Between this and your union busting, good luck with our customer base. You don’t deserve us,” it said, in part.

Workers in Oklahoma also claim they were told not to decorate for safety reasons after bomb threats were made against Target stores, which have faced backlash for selling Pride merchandise.

Target already removed some of the items, but Starbucks claims it is not changing anything.

Starbucks told us it is “deeply concerned by the false information that is being spread,” but Starbucks Workers United accused the company of “taking a cue from Target.”

We obtained an internal memo that went out to all North American Starbucks corporate and retail leaders.

It says stores are still allowed to decorate for Pride, while also “keeping in mind our safety standards.”

Starbucks claims it is unaware of any stores banning decorations related to Pride Month, and says the only place that any decorations are not allowed is on front windows.

The company has four decades of being an LGBTQ-friendly business and has a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index.

Local News

muti-day fire lacey mushroom...

L.B. Gilbert

12-year-old charged with arson at Lacey mushroom farm

The 12-year-old girl arrested and suspected of arson at an abandoned mushroom farm near Lacey in late May has now been charged.

10 hours ago

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. ...

Associated Press

Once a reliable cash cow, Amazon’s cloud business slows as companies pull back on service

When the pandemic hit three years ago, Amazon was one of the few businesses that thrived.

10 hours ago

kayaker dead overtuns crescent...

L.B. Gilbert

Kayaker missing, presumed dead after boat overturns on Lake Crescent

Park officials say a man drowned while kayaking with his fiancee on Lake Crescent in Olympic National Park

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News

Tacoma animal shelter reports severe overcrowding as they look for people to take pets

he Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society reports an increased number of surrendered pets is contributing to severe overcrowding.

10 hours ago

FILE - A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove on Jan. 11, 2006. The Republican-controlled Hou...

Associated Press

Stove wars: Republican-controlled House takes up bills to protect gas stoves

Venturing back into the nation's culture wars, the Republican-controlled House is taking up legislation that GOP lawmakers say would protect gas stoves from overzealous government regulators.

10 hours ago

air tahiti nui...

Bill Kaczaraba

Air Tahiti Nui to increase number of flights from Seattle to Paris

Air Tahiti Nui has announced an increase in its roundtrip service from Seattle to Paris starting on June 13.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Starbucks workers accuse company of taking down Pride decorations