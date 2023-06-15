Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

New portal set up to reimburse fines of overturned drug charges

Jun 15, 2023, 6:19 AM | Updated: 6:52 am

portal reimburse fines drug...

The portal aims to make it easier for people to get the money they’re owed in the wake of the 2021 Blake decision (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington state will launch an online portal for fines paid in overturned drug cases through a new web portal launching next month.

The new website, called the “Blake Refund Bureau,” aims to make it easier for people to get the money they’re owed in the wake of the 2021 Blake decision.

Ex-Sheriff on failed Seattle drug ordinance: ‘Look at what this city has become’

In 2021, Washington state’s Supreme Court struck down Washington’s law drug possession law through the State v. Blake case, which made simple drug possession a felony. The court ruled the law unconstitutional because it did not require proof to charge people with drugs in their possession, including charges against people who were unknowingly possessing illegal substances.

Now those that were convicted under this unconstitutional law are eligible for the charges to be cleared from their criminal record and can get their legal fees reimbursed.

The website will be run Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC), along with local courts, county clerks, public defenders, prosecutors, impacted individuals, advocacy groups, and other stakeholders.

“The intent is to have a process that is easy to navigate and will provide for a timely response for individuals to receive their refunds,” said AOC Blake Implementation Manager Sharon Swanson. “The public will be able to search for their cases by their name or case number.”

According to the Washington State Patrol, there have been over 262,000 convictions for felony drug possession since 1971, and of those, about 150,000 people could be owed money when their convictions are vacated. To clear charges, the state legislature approved $47 million for the efforts of vacating hundreds of thousands of possession charges and has set aside $50 million for reimbursement.

“The Administrative Office of the Courts is dedicated to working with our justice partners to help inform the vast and diverse Blake-impacted population across Washington State about the potentially life-changing relief opportunities now available to them — collectively working to foster fresh starts and make people whole again,” Washington State Court Administrator Dawn Marie Rubio said.

The portal will launch in July.

Local News

port seattle dock union...

Lisa Brooks

Port of Seattle reaches tentative agreement with Dock Workers Union

A tentative agreement has been reached between the ILWU and the Pacific Maritime Association on a new 6-year contract.

7 hours ago

FILE - A statue of a bear still stands by a home burned by the Beachie Creek Fire on Sept. 12, 2020...

Associated Press

Oregon Jury: PacifiCorp must pay punitive damages for wildfires

A jury in Oregon says the electric utility PacifiCorp must pay punitive damages for causing devastating wildfires in 2020 — on top of an earlier verdict already expected to amount to billions of dollars.

7 hours ago

Bullet holes are seen in the driver's door window of a Tesla as police secure the scene following a...

Associated Press

Pregnant woman fatally shot in car at Seattle intersection

SEATTLE (AP) — A woman who was eight months pregnant died after a man shot multiple times into a car she was in while stopped at an intersection in central Seattle, authorities said. The 34-year-old woman’s baby was delivered at a hospital and but died soon after, The Seattle Times reported Wednesday, citing a probable […]

1 day ago

Hiker...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Hiker went missing in Olympic National Park in same week he had court date in domestic violence case

We’re now learning that a hiker who disappeared in Olympic National Park for days late last week was missing while he was due in California court for a domestic violence case.

1 day ago

Belltown shooting...

Bill Kaczaraba

Victims identified in Belltown shooting; suspect remains in jail

The victims in Tuesday’s shooting in Belltown have been identified, according to Seattle Police. 34-year-old Elna Kwon, who was eight months pregnant, died of her gunshot wounds. The second victim, 37-year-old Sung Kwon, is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect in the case, who has not yet been charged, failed to show up to his […]

1 day ago

Gas pump...

Kate Stone

Gas thieves strike in Everett

Everett police nabbed two gas thieves in the act Tuesday morning.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

New portal set up to reimburse fines of overturned drug charges