Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

GEE AND URSULA

Ex-Sheriff on failed Seattle drug ordinance: ‘Look at what this city has become’

Jun 13, 2023, 2:49 PM

Seattle drug ordinance...

Residents of a homeless encampment walk through the encampment after smoking fentanyl on March 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

As the City of Seattle works to reconcile its drug laws after an ordinance failed last week, a former sheriff said politicians aren’t funding the tools needed to keep people safe.

Former King County Sheriff John Urquhart joined The Gee and Ursula Show to discuss how the city should move forward.

Seattle mayor, city council respond to failed drug possession ordinance with new plan

The Seattle City Council voted 5-4 against a bill that would have given City Attorney Ann Davison the authority to prosecute people for public drug use or possession. Councilmembers Alex Pederson, Debora Jaurez, and Dan Strauss joined Nelson in voting in favor of the ordinance.

Councilmember Andrew Lewis said he planned to vote for the measure but decided against it at the last minute, stating the issue required further discussion in committee before being voted into law. Lewis was the deciding vote in the decision, with Nelson claiming he failed his constituents of District 7, which includes South Lake Union, Pioneer Square, and downtown.

“I’m very disappointed in Andrew Lewis. He represents Magnolia, Queen Anne, and downtown Seattle. That is his constituency,” Urquhart said. “My advice is he should walk around some more and take a look and see what this city has become.”

Councilmember Lewis released a statement following the city council vote explaining that he was unsure of giving the “prosecutorial discretion” of drug cases to the City Attorney’s Office, especially with a lack of clear diversion programs.

One of the biggest issues, Urquhart said, is that there is little to no ability to properly handle anyone that does get arrested for drug charges in Seattle, with jails historically understaffed, an arrest is unlikely to end up with the suspect being booked.

“They’re not gonna get prosecuted, or they’re not even gonna get booked, they’re not going to get booked in jail because the jail won’t accept them.” Urquhart said. “It’s a terrible morale situation for officers.”

This morale problem has seen police and correction officer positions unstaffed, which has limited the ability to even get people into treatment.

According to a report being made to the Seattle City Council, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) isn’t hiring as many officers as it had planned, despite an increased budget for recruitment. The department wanted to hire 31 officers in the first quarter of 2023 but only brought on 26.

“I’ve never seen in my 40 years in law enforcement, I’ve never seen a situation where we can’t get people to take this job. It’s a fantastic job, when you are allowed to do that job,” Urquhart said. “And now we can’t do it because the politicians won’t let us, and nor will they fund the treatment programs that need to be there. It’s just abysmal.”

There are several drug diversion programs around King County, including the LEAD program, Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, and the Community Court system. Urquhart said these systems are not extensive enough and are often underfunded and unable to bridge the gap between services needed to rehabilitate those with an addiction.

Councilmember Nelson: Failed drug possession law is ‘not the War on Drugs’

“We have chronically underfunded the treatment programs in the state of Washington, especially in King County,” Urquhart said. “[The] City of Seattle has a $6 billion budget for 2020…you think they can take just some of that money and increase treatment to make it readily available for people that are addicted to drugs. It’s a sickness that needs proper medical treatment to be addressed.”

Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle City Council are working to create an alternative to the drug ordinance with a new 24-member workgroup looking to advance effective and sustainable solutions addressing illegal drug use in public spaces.

“We will pass a law that allows our department to make arrests. But we will do that with compassion to protect people when we have to, but our values will always be to lead with compassion, with help with love, always,” Harrell said.

The ultimate goal, according to the mayor’s office, is to craft a local law that puts Seattle in compliance with the new state law that takes effect July 1. When asked if a new ordinance would be finalized by then, Mayor Harrell declined to give a specific timeline.

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

Ben Bridge downtown store...

Bill Kaczaraba

Is new flagship Ben Bridge store in downtown Seattle a sign of resurgence?

Many people who haven't been to downtown Seattle lately claim it is dying, but locally-based retailer Ben Bridge doesn't agree.

6 days ago

Alcohol shelves...

Gee Scott

Gee Scott: Why does alcohol get so much love?

Why does alcohol get such good PR despite the fact it is the fourth-leading preventable cause of death in the U.S.

6 days ago

biden v. Trump...

Frank Sumrall

Medved: Biden v. Trump is ‘a depressing prospect to most Americans’

Medved: "The more it looks like it’s going to be Biden vs. Trump again, that’s a depressing prospect to most Americans.

12 days ago

drug addiction seattle drug possession...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: A personal story on how drug addiction affects us all

The reality is, each and every one of us is affected by drug addiction. If not personally, then through a family member, friend, or colleague.

12 days ago

highland park encampment...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Highland Park resident: ‘No one comes to help’ after encampment death

After a suspicious death at an encampment in Highland Park, a group of residents are wondering when the city will actually do something.

12 days ago

Capital gains tax...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Report: Washington state capital gains tax a windfall for schools

Washington state's new capital gains tax is bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars more than expected, according to The Seattle Times.

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Ex-Sheriff on failed Seattle drug ordinance: ‘Look at what this city has become’