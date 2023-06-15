Victims identified in Belltown shooting; suspect remains in jail

The victims in Tuesday’s shooting in Belltown have been identified, according to Seattle Police.

34-year-old Elna Kwon, who was eight months pregnant, died of her gunshot wounds. The second victim, 37-year-old Sung Kwon, is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in the case, who has not yet been charged, failed to show up to his first court appearance. He remains in jail until his arraignment later this week.

SPD Homicide detectives said the shooting incident happened near 4th Avenue and Lenora Street. It happened right outside of a CVS. The store was full of people at the time.

Eyewitnesses said they saw a man carrying a rifle shortly before the shooting. Police have not said whether this was the man who actually did the shooting.

After arriving at Harborview Medical Center, and despite all lifesaving efforts by medical professionals, Elna Kwon succumbed to her injuries and her unborn child died.

Just after 11:00 a.m., West Precinct officers responded to multiple calls about shots fired at an occupied vehicle. Police found two people with gunshot wounds and provided emergency first aid to the victims until Seattle Fire arrived.

Based on the information provided by witnesses, officers located a suspect a short distance from the scene and took him into custody. A firearm was also recovered.

Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit were called to the scene, along with Homicide detectives who are leading the investigation.