Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Gee: ‘Graffiti should be a felony’ as Seattle ends enforcement

Jun 16, 2023, 3:09 PM

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A federal judge says Seattle cannot enforce its anti-graffiti law after a ruling from U.S. District Court Judge said that the city’s property destruction law was too vague and a possible “threat to censorship.”

On The Gee and Ursula Show, host Gee Scott was upset with the ruling and said that the city’s graffiti problem was already out of control with police being unable to make arrests for graffiti.

Property damage still illegal in Seattle after judge clarifies decision

“Nobody does it better than Seattle, always throwing the baby out with the bathwater,” Gee said. “We need to get into felonies. I know I’m a little drastic on that, but I think our graffiti problem is off the hook.”

U.S. District Court Judge Marsha Pechman said the ban, which makes graffiti crimes punishable by a year in jail, is “vague” and “overbroad.”

This stems from a lawsuit filed by four people who were accused of using chalk and charcoal to write political messages on a temporary wall at the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct in 2021.

The law, which is being challenged, said that police have the power to arrest anyone who writes, paints, or draws on any building structure or property that they don’t own, even if they have the owner’s permission.

Even though the messages contained expletives and messages some called “anti-police,” the judge said it falls under free speech.

City Attorney Ann Davison’s office said in a statement they are immediately filing a motion asking the judge to reconsider.

Producer Andrew “Chef” Lanier pushed back against Gee, saying that the law gave too much discretion to the police about who they arrested for graffiti, and the law needed to be challenged.

“Was this a graffiti problem? Or was this a problem of law enforcement officers who are frustrated at the time, for good reason,” Chef said. “If I have permission to write on the window of your business ‘Black Lives Matter’ and a police officer take exception to that, they can arrest you for that, and the prosecutor [is] gonna have to sort that out later.”

Gee said that while that may be true, the city needs to be able to stop people from defacing property and something needs to be done soon.

“Ursula, Chef, we sit here and go round and round. You made some good points but here’s the bottom line,” Gee said. “If I come to your house right now, and I spray paint your crib, can I get in trouble? No, thank you. I can go and spray-paint a building right now. I can go across the street right there to that business spray painted and say, ‘Gee Scott was here’ and nothing’s gonna happen.”

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

good customer service...

Gee Scott

Gee Scott: Where did all the good customer service go?

Good customer service is an essential aspect of any successful business. Customers have more power and options than ever before.

15 hours ago

dad shot relationship...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: My Dad was shot and our relationship changed forever

Travis Mayfield: My relationship with my Dad is no longer tumultuous, after he was shot during his police officer job.

15 hours ago

Father's Day respect...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee Scott: ‘I want fathers to get some respect’ on Father’s Day

As Father's Day nears, KIRO Newsradio's Gee Scott says he doesn't think dads get enough respect this day and age.

2 days ago

long lazy summer days...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Long, lazy summer days let me appreciate all the joy

I've been having so many stressful conversations this week. It's nice to take a break and enjoy those summer days.

2 days ago

Sue Bird statue...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Now is the perfect time to build Sue Bird a statue

Sue Bird is nothing short of a historic figure. She is a living legend. It is time to build a Sue Bird statue outside Climate Pledge Arena.

3 days ago

boomers spending generation...

MyNorthwest Staff

Video: Why are boomers spending more than other generations?

Micki Gomez joins Seattle's Morning News to discuss why the Boomer generation spends so much more than any other generation.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Gee: ‘Graffiti should be a felony’ as Seattle ends enforcement