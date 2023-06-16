Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Mayfield: My Dad was shot and our relationship changed forever

Jun 16, 2023, 7:32 AM | Updated: 12:19 pm

dad shot relationship...

Father Shailesh throws up his son, Harish, at a park in Amritsar on June 19, 2016, on Father's Day, a day observed in many countries to celebrate fathers and fatherhood. (Photo credit NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo credit NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY


Here for what's next

It was the middle of the night, and I woke with the sound of someone coming through our front door.

Then I heard a voice whisper, “Travy.” It was my sister. Why was she here? She lives in Bellingham.

More from Travis Mayfield: Long, lazy summer days let me appreciate all the joy

“Dad was shot.”

And suddenly, I was awake. The next few hours are a blur of racing to the hospital. Sitting with my sobbing mom. Waiting for news, any news, as doctors operated on my police officer father, who had been shot in the line of duty.

Miraculously Dad is okay. The bullets somehow missed all the truly vital parts of his body.

He recovered, retired, and lives a full life with my mom, his kids, and his grandkids.

But something did change that day, at least for me. My relationship with my Dad is no longer tumultuous. Every second I get to see him, hear him, or read the random nonsequitur GIFs and memes he adds to the family group text, those seconds are perfect.

Growing up, I was a mommy’s boy, and I didn’t always understand my Dad. As I grew up, he didn’t always understand me. That led to fights, feuds, and hurt feelings. We loved each other, but it was always a little complicated.

Then — in different ways — we both got a second chance, and we took it.

I think a lot about the ways I let my own ego create too much tumult when I was younger. Now that I have my own kids, I also better understand what it must have been like for my Dad. It’s impossible to be a perfect parent, you are tired, hungry, and stressed, and these little people are so like you and yet so different in confusing ways.

Yet what I also now better understand is that you love them more than they will ever know.

I know my Dad loves me like that, and I can honestly say that how I love him now too.

On this Father’s Day, look at your own family, those in your life by DNA or by choice, and think about ways you can more fully love them like that too.

Don’t wait for a second chance because they don’t always come.

I love you, Dad, more than you will ever know.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

good customer service...

Gee Scott

Gee Scott: Where did all the good customer service go?

Good customer service is an essential aspect of any successful business. Customers have more power and options than ever before.

12 hours ago

Father's Day respect...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee Scott: ‘I want fathers to get some respect’ on Father’s Day

As Father's Day nears, KIRO Newsradio's Gee Scott says he doesn't think dads get enough respect this day and age.

2 days ago

long lazy summer days...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Long, lazy summer days let me appreciate all the joy

I've been having so many stressful conversations this week. It's nice to take a break and enjoy those summer days.

2 days ago

Sue Bird statue...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Now is the perfect time to build Sue Bird a statue

Sue Bird is nothing short of a historic figure. She is a living legend. It is time to build a Sue Bird statue outside Climate Pledge Arena.

3 days ago

boomers spending generation...

MyNorthwest Staff

Video: Why are boomers spending more than other generations?

Micki Gomez joins Seattle's Morning News to discuss why the Boomer generation spends so much more than any other generation.

4 days ago

mayfield kindness recharge...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Let’s give each other space and kindness to recharge

Maybe work stress is draining you faster than you can recharge it. Maybe the general state of our world prevents you from even getting to 100% at all.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Mayfield: My Dad was shot and our relationship changed forever