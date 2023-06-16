Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

T-Mobile Park one of the most Instagrammable

Jun 16, 2023, 4:32 PM | Updated: 5:13 pm

T-Mobile Park...

Seattle Mariner Julio Rodriguez greets a young fan at T-Mobile Park. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

If you attend a Mariner’s game and don’t take a selfie, did you even go?

Fans today have to have their phone in tow because you can’t miss an Instagram moment!

aGamble.com looked at the analytics to find which MLB ballparks captured the most attention on social media and the top five are:

According to aGamble.com, T-Mobile Park ranked 10th most Instagrammed ballpark in the league.

So how exactly did aGamble dot com come up with the stats?

“We looked at geotagged photos from all 30 MLB ballparks, aiming to determine the most ‘Instagrammable’ stadiums in the country,” spokesperson Collin Csarnecki said.

“So you know, if you go on Instagram, and you’re posting a photo, you’re posting a picture, and you’re tagging the location. So that’s really where that data came from, for this study, and we really combed through and looked at how many posts, how many videos were being geotagged at each ballpark.”

He said there were  768,400 photos and videos geotagged on Instagram from the Mariners’ home field giving us the 10th-place ranking.

From aGamble.com, here are the highlights for T-Mobile Park:

  • Stadium Capacity: 47,929
  • 2023 Average Stadium Attendance: 28,087
  • Yankee Stadium hashtags: 26,181
  • Geotagged Instagram Posts: 768,400

Senior Vice President of ballpark operations for the Seattle Mariners, Trevor Gooby said one of the best places for a selfie would be outside the park.

“We have three iconic statues, art pieces outside of the ballpark, we obviously have the Ken Griffey Jr, statue right at home plate, Edgar Martinez statute, and we have an oversized glove called the mitt that is at the left tailgate,” Gooby said. “So those are three statutes when you’re first walking into the ballpark that you have to stop out. And you see fans all the time stopping and taking their Instagram photo at that, those locations.”

Dipoto: What Mariners 2B José Caballero has that’s ‘off the charts’ good

But that’s not all…

“So we recommend fans go up to our boardwalk and the 300 level. So you’re able to still watch the game, but then you’re able to take these iconic shots of the sunset, right on the 300 level,” he said. “And it’s some really beautiful shots of the Puget Sound and the sunset. And it’s just one of those shots that I think everyone loves to take while you’re still enjoying the ballgame.”

But don’t forget about the field!

“Everyone loves getting on the field when they can and they can’t believe that the grass is real and that they have the opportunity to get on the field. So that would be another one that I would say, for those lucky few that get out in the fields. People love being able to take that shot with the signs and the background and the skyline and whatnot. So it’s definitely one of the cool spots.”

Attending games this weekend? Don’t forget to take a selfie!

For the record, the least Instagrammed ballparks are:

  • Cincinnati Reds: Great American Ball Park (No. 1)
  • Toronto Blue Jays: Rogers Centre (No. 2)
  • Texas Rangers: Globe Life Field (No. 3)
  • Kansas City Royals: Kauffman Stadium (No. 4)
  • Tampa Bay Rays: Tropicana Field (No. 5)

Local News

Belltown shooting...

Bill Kaczaraba

Man accused of Belltown shooting charged with murder

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged the man police believe killed a pregnant woman in Belltown with murder. 30-year-old Cordell Maurice Goosby was charged with murder in the first degree and attempted murder in the first degree. The police investigation is ongoing. The shooting happened last Tuesday at the intersection of 4th Ave […]

20 hours ago

kitsap ferry one boat...

Micki Gamez

Kitsap Fast Ferry to Bremerton down to one boat

Kitsap Fast Ferry's Seattle-Bremerton dock is down to one boat -- causing an inconvenience for regular riders.

20 hours ago

Lingerie refund deceptive subscription...

L.B. Gilbert

Lingerie company refunds nearly $700K for deceptive subscription service

An online lingerie apparel company must pay refunds of $695,000 for deceptively enrolling customers into a subscription service.

20 hours ago

Father's Day weather...

Ted Buehner

Sorry Dads, cool damp weather expected for Father’s Day weekend

Sorry Dads. This weekend’s Father's Day weather forecast is going to be a cool and damp one across the Puget Sound region.

20 hours ago

Seattle wave overnight shootings...

L.B. Gilbert

1 dead, at least 3 injured in Seattle after wave of overnight shootings

Three shootings happened in the past 24 hours in Seattle, with at least three people reported injured and one dead.

20 hours ago

King County Metro bus routes...

Micki Gamez

An unexpected hard stop on 6 King County Metro bus routes

King County Metro says six bus routes will be put on hold from next Monday, June 12, through Friday, June 16.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

T-Mobile Park one of the most Instagrammable