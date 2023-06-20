Close
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle considers proposal for cameras to prevent street racing

Jun 20, 2023, 7:36 AM | Updated: 9:53 am

seattle street racing...

Seattle residents fed up with street racing could find some relief if a new proposal makes it through the city council. (Photo by Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

(Photo by Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Seattle residents fed up with street racing could find some relief if a new proposal makes it through the city council.

The Transportation and Public Utilities Committee is being briefed on a proposal designating a half-dozen streets as restricted racing zones.

Police say teens hurt in Issaquah racing crash

Council members Lisa Herbold and Alex Pedersen have sponsored the proposal.

It impacts parts of Sand Point Way near Magnuson Park, roadways inside the park, Harbor Avenue, West Marginal Way, and Alki Avenue Southwest.

Each of these roadways has seen significant street racing activity, with nearby residents complaining about noise, danger to the community, and property damage.

If the roadways receive the “Restricted Racing Zone” designation, they would be able to have speed limit cameras installed that could ticket violators.

In 2022, the Washington Legislature voted to add “Restricted Racing Zones” to the list of areas that could get cameras to deal with speed limit violations, providing there is a local ordinance in place allowing them.

The other areas with automatic camera designations are hospital speed zones, public park speed zones, and designated walk areas.

