LOCAL NEWS

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announces resignation

Jun 20, 2023, 1:59 PM | Updated: 4:08 pm

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown...

Nick Brown, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Nick Brown, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, announced his resignation Tuesday.

A spokesperson with his office said Nick Brown has “other opportunities he wanted to pursue.” Others have said that Brown is readying for a run to be Washington state’s next Attorney General, which is being vacated as Bob Ferguson campaigns for Governor.

A law publication reported that Brown will be going to Pacifica Law Group, a local firm that he previously was a partner.

Brown took office in October 2021. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman will serve as the acting U.S. Attorney.

Since then, Brown has brought a number of high-profile cases to federal court, focusing on COVID-era benefits fraud, drug rings, human trafficking, and embezzlement.

During his years in office, Brown put an emphasis on protecting civil rights, addressing the fentanyl crisis, combatting gun crime, and empowering community voices in public safety efforts.

King County voting on requirement for businesses to accept cash

Brown was selected in 2021 to chair the Attorney General’s Advisory Subcommittee on Civil Rights. The U.S. Attorney’s Office under Brown put a priority on preventing and prosecuting hate crimes, protecting the most vulnerable and members of marginalized communities.

A western Washington native, Brown received his BA Magna Cum Laude from Morehouse College in 1999 and his JD from Harvard Law School in 2002. He graduated from Steilacoom High School in 1995.

