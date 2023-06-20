Suits: Hunter Biden is getting special treatment in plea deal

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, reached a tentative plea deal with federal prosecutors where he would plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and would admit to a felony gun charge that will allow him to avoid prison time.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Hunter did not pay any federal income tax in 2017 and 2018, for which he owed more than $100,000 in taxes each year. He also admitted to owning a firearm despite admitting to using drugs, which disqualified him from legal ownership.

KTTH Freedom Series: WA still suffering from crime, homelessness

“I also wonder if Hunter is agreeing to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and a gun charge to hopefully swipe the rest of his misdeeds under the rug?” Producer Greg Tomlin theorized about the reason why Hunter made the plea.

As far as the gun charge is concerned, many Republicans are outraged that Hunter Biden is not facing any charges, saying that the President’s son is getting special treatment. The Citizens Committee for the Right to Bear Arms Chairman Alan Gottlieb released a statement following the announcement saying that the public should be outraged by the Department of Justice’s decision.

“Why should anybody respect any gun laws if the president’s son gets a pass,” Gottlieb questioned. “The American public should be outraged at what amounts to a deplorable double standard. It is important to note that none of the gun prohibition lobbying groups have uttered a word of condemnation. This fact alone shows what hypocrites they are, and what a hypocrite Joe Biden is. Their silence is deafening.”

Suits said that this was a known problem with the background check system and that it’s not a surprise that Biden was able to illegally get a gun.

“That’s one of the great weaknesses in the federal background check is you can lie about the mental health piece, you can lie about the drug addiction piece or drug user piece,” Suits said. “And they don’t. There’s not a background check for mental health.”

More from Bryan Suits: Amazon employees ‘make it sound like they’re being discriminated against’

As far as the political implications for the upcoming 2024 election, Suits said that the distrust in these systems is very high because these instances of certain political figures seemingly getting special treatment.

“They’re trying to make the laptop go away and all the evidence. The Right is already ultra suspicious of the FBI,” Suits said. “And now, as of today, the Left gets to be suspicious of Merrick Garland and the FBI.”

Listen to the Bryan Suits Show weekday mornings from 6–9 a.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.