Shoreline police have new detection tool for drug investigations

Shoreline Police have a new tool to help with drug investigations, with the ability to identify illegal drugs, including fentanyl, with a simple test.

“TruNarc,” is manufactured by ThermoFisher Scientific. The device is said to use laser technology to identify substances quickly and accurately with the push of a button.

The device identifies more than 530 of the highest-priority illicit and abused narcotics in a single drug test. It determines the chemical composition of drugs such as fentanyl through transparent packaging.

A single drug test for multiple controlled substances provides clear, definitive results for presumptive identification with no user interpretation.

The Shoreline Police has implemented TruNarc; a device that uses laser technology, to identify substances quickly and accurately with the push of a button. It determines the chemical composition of drugs such as fentanyl, through transparent packaging. pic.twitter.com/AUgppwm5L2 — Shoreline Police (@ShorelinePolice) June 21, 2023

The TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzer often presents point-and-shoot test results in seconds, although some samples could take up to a minute.

Depending on the jurisdiction, TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyze test results may be allowed at preliminary hearings.

The TruNarc analyzer captures all scan results, including time-and-date stamps and system self-check, to help expedite prosecution. Once a substance is analyzed, full results are automatically stored for reporting and evidence submission.

Rapid results combined with automated reports can streamline the path to prosecution, reducing administrative burden and dramatically impacting the time and expense of drug-related arrests.

The Snohomish County Drug Task Force has used this tool since 2019, but now more police departments are gearing up with it.