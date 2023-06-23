Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Man connected to 2020 Seattle downtown shooting arrested for illegal gun possession

Jun 22, 2023, 5:14 PM | Updated: 6:46 pm

tolbert arrest...

William Tolliver (left) and Marquise Tolbert (right) in court for their involvement in the 2020 downtown Seattle shooting (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY


Your best source for local news

Marquise Tolbert, one of the men involved in the fatal, rush hour shootout in downtown Seattle, was taken into custody Thursday after reporting to his probation appointment for alleged illegal possession of a firearm.

Parchey Kelly, 29, of Issaquah, Washington, and Kisean Coleman, 22, of Renton, Washington, were arrested alongside Tolbert, who is not allowed to own guns after a firearms conviction for the 2020 gang battle that injured six and killed one woman. Kelly is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a domestic violence conviction from 2019, while Coleman is prohibited due to theft and robbery convictions in King County Superior Court back in 2019.

Seattle shooting suspects charged with murder, assaults

Illegal firearms possession is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors stated a wiretap on some local drug suspects caught Tolbert allegedly discussing purchasing a gun, which was found at the 27-year-old’s Tacoma home earlier this month. According to the criminal complaint, Tolbert is alleged to have possessed firearms on May 28 and on June 1. In various conversations, according to the Western District of Washington’s Department of Justice, Tolbert, Coleman, and Kelly discussed their efforts to obtain, buy, and sell firearms. In some instances, the men texted images of the firearms they wanted to buy or sell.

Tolbert was found not guilty on all counts in connection to the 2020 Seattle downtown shooting, but pleaded guilty to his remaining charge of unlawful possession of a firearm in court Friday morning.

Ross: King County court brings self defense to new level in downtown-shooting judgment

The incident is being investigated by the FBI, the Seattle Police Department, and the DEA, while the case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stephen Hobbs.

Local News

submersible titanic...

Heather Bosch

Expert: Deaths of Titanic submersible occupants probably ‘instantaneous’

A local maritime expert said the deaths of the occupants of the OceanGate Expeditions submersible was probably "instantaneous."

22 hours ago

driver everett hitting killing woman...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Everett police now believe woman was hit by at least 6 drivers in fatal hit and run

New details have been released by Everett police Thursday after a woman was hit by at least six separate cars in a fatal hit-and-run.

22 hours ago

ursula father passing...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: After her father’s passing, Ursula shares how listeners reached out and touched her heart

KIRO Newsradio host Ursula Reutin reflects on the passing of her father and thanks listeners for their support.

22 hours ago

seattle nba preseason...

Frank Sumrall

NBA returning to Seattle with preseason ‘Rain City Showcase’

Seattle will host the NBA once more for a preseason game Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. when the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz square off.

22 hours ago

Juanita Beach Kirkland...

L.B. Gilbert

Juanita Beach in Kirkland closed due to high levels of bacteria

The water near Kirkland's Juanita Beach is too dangerous for swimming after officials found dangerous levels of bacteria in the waters.

22 hours ago

allways roofing safety violations...

Frank Sumrall

Snohomish roofing company fined $3M for slate of safety violations

Allways Roofing, a Snohomish-based roofing company, is facing nearly $500,000 in fines for several safety violations.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Man connected to 2020 Seattle downtown shooting arrested for illegal gun possession