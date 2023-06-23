Man connected to 2020 Seattle downtown shooting arrested for illegal gun possession

Marquise Tolbert, one of the men involved in the fatal, rush hour shootout in downtown Seattle, was taken into custody Thursday after reporting to his probation appointment for alleged illegal possession of a firearm.

Parchey Kelly, 29, of Issaquah, Washington, and Kisean Coleman, 22, of Renton, Washington, were arrested alongside Tolbert, who is not allowed to own guns after a firearms conviction for the 2020 gang battle that injured six and killed one woman. Kelly is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a domestic violence conviction from 2019, while Coleman is prohibited due to theft and robbery convictions in King County Superior Court back in 2019.

Illegal firearms possession is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors stated a wiretap on some local drug suspects caught Tolbert allegedly discussing purchasing a gun, which was found at the 27-year-old’s Tacoma home earlier this month. According to the criminal complaint, Tolbert is alleged to have possessed firearms on May 28 and on June 1. In various conversations, according to the Western District of Washington’s Department of Justice, Tolbert, Coleman, and Kelly discussed their efforts to obtain, buy, and sell firearms. In some instances, the men texted images of the firearms they wanted to buy or sell.

Tolbert was found not guilty on all counts in connection to the 2020 Seattle downtown shooting, but pleaded guilty to his remaining charge of unlawful possession of a firearm in court Friday morning.

The incident is being investigated by the FBI, the Seattle Police Department, and the DEA, while the case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stephen Hobbs.