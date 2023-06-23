Sea-Tac Airport readies for busiest travel day ever

Brace yourself if you are heading to Sea-Tac Airport today. Airport managers believe it will be the busiest travel day ever.

Summer has started. School’s out. The pandemic is over.

Nearly 200,000 people are expected to pass through the airport, either taking off or landing — including people making connections.

Over 72,000 outbound travelers are expected to go thru checkpoints, or about 196,000 overall thru the airport.

I’m at SeaTac where the airport is expecting its busiest day ever — 196,000 travelers estimated for the day. It’s the middle of the morning rush the airport typically sees between 5 and 6am, but security lines do not appear as backed up as they have in previous holidays. pic.twitter.com/W5MY2MQqrF — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) June 23, 2023

A busy parking garage is making airport parking a challenge. During busy travel periods, officials said expect to spend 45 to 60 minutes looking for a parking stall.

If you decide to drive and park, the new automated parking guidance system marks available and occupied stalls with green and red lights.

It’s dangerous to park on the shoulder of the airport drive. Use the newly reconfigured Cell Phone Lot.

Airport authorities said passengers should arrive two hours before domestic travel and three hours before international travel.

Construction for safety and accessibility improvements means temporary closures along garage sky bridges and airport drives.