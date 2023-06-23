Close
LOCAL NEWS

Sea-Tac Airport readies for busiest travel day ever

Jun 23, 2023, 8:11 AM | Updated: 9:36 am

Brace yourself if you are heading to Sea-Tac Airport today. Airport managers believe it will be the busiest travel day ever. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Brace yourself if you are heading to Sea-Tac Airport today. Airport managers believe it will be the busiest travel day ever.

Summer has started. School’s out. The pandemic is over.

Nearly 200,000 people are expected to pass through the airport, either taking off or landing — including people making connections.

Sea-Tac Airport parking rates going up more than 30%

Over 72,000 outbound travelers are expected to go thru checkpoints, or about 196,000 overall thru the airport.

A busy parking garage is making airport parking a challenge. During busy travel periods, officials said expect to spend 45 to 60 minutes looking for a parking stall.

If you decide to drive and park, the new automated parking guidance system marks available and occupied stalls with green and red lights.

It’s dangerous to park on the shoulder of the airport drive. Use the newly reconfigured Cell Phone Lot.

Airport authorities said passengers should arrive two hours before domestic travel and three hours before international travel.

Upgrade SEA highlights more than $4.6 billion in improvements underway over the next five years.

Read the plan for the future of Sea-Tac Airport.

Construction for safety and accessibility improvements means temporary closures along garage sky bridges and airport drives.

