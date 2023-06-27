Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Free WA summer programs to keep teens away from violence

Jun 26, 2023, 5:37 PM

free summer programs...

(Photo courtesy of Seattle Department of Parks and Recreation)

(Photo courtesy of Seattle Department of Parks and Recreation)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

While gun violence continues to ramp up across the region, new summer programs in Seattle and Tacoma aim to keep teens safe.

Gross: Law enforcement fear crime spike among youths during summer

“Kids are safer when they are with caring adults in inclusive safe environments,” Tanisha Jumper, the Chief Communications Officer with Seattle Public Schools, told KIRO Newsradio. “Our primary goal was to get kids graduated and that can’t happen if their lives are cut short.”

Jumper stated there will be free dinners, open gymnasiums, and entertainment for the participating teenage students across 27 different locations within Tacoma and Seattle — all to keep teens safe amid a continued trend of violence. The program is geared towards serving diverse groups of tweens and teens from low-income neighborhoods, according to the Seattle Department of Parks and Recreation.

Tanisha Jumper with Tacoma Public Schools said the programs are set to take place every weeknight over the summer, starting tonight, so they can make sure the students stay out of trouble and graduate.

“We are going to engage youths. We are going to create an opportunity for them to hang out with their friends in a safe supervised environment,” Jumper continued.

Seattle Parks and Recreation will debut its Summer of Safety at several community centers next week.

More from Sam Campbell: WA working residents to start paying into long-term care tax

Included in the Summer of Safety program are free sports, arts and crafts, and field trips for youth at several community centers. The programs will operate rain or shine and no sign-up is required as participants can drop in on any day and at any time during the program’s regular hours.

Follow Sam Campbell on Twitter or email him here

Local News

Washington cares tax...

Sam Campbell

WA working residents to start paying into long-term care tax

Starting Saturday, Washington state's new long-term care tax will be funded, using about 58 cents from every $100 of a paycheck.

21 hours ago

summer wildfires...

Frank Sumrall

Sen. Cantwell: WA will be ‘epicenter of severe wildfires’ in summer

Sen. Maria Cantwell said Washington "will be the epicenter of severe regional wildfires [this summer]" and believes we need to be prepared.

21 hours ago

Three people were treated for overdoses at this Everett building. (KIRO 7)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Triple overdose scenario in Everett leaves two clinging to life

Two people are in critical condition after an overnight overdose incident in an Everett senior living building. Everett Firefighters are just clearing the scene of a multi casualty incident (MCI) at the Vintage Apartments – 1001 E Marine View Drive after three subjects overdosed. #EverettFire pic.twitter.com/sB2m4t9FQI — Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) June 25, 2023 According […]

21 hours ago

Gig Harbor brush fire...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Dozens evacuated during Gig Harbor brush fire that nearly burned church, homes

A fast-moving brush fire nearly destroyed homes and a church in Gig Harbor on Sunday.

21 hours ago

Capitol Hill PrideFest (KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Hundreds gather for Capitol Hill’s annual PrideFest

Today, hundreds gathered for the 14th annual Capitol Hill PrideFest.

2 days ago

seattle nba preseason...

Frank Sumrall

NBA returning to Seattle with preseason ‘Rain City Showcase’

Seattle will host the NBA once more for a preseason game Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. when the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz square off.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Free WA summer programs to keep teens away from violence