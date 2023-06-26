Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

WA working residents to start paying into long-term care tax

Jun 26, 2023, 3:33 PM

Washington cares tax...

WA Capitol Building in Olympia (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Those employed within Washington are about to see a new deduction coming from their pay starting July 1 as the state’s new long-term care tax will be funded, using about 58 cents from every $100 of said paychecks.

The WA Cares Fund is a universal benefit Washingtonians earn by contributing a small portion — 0.58% — of each paycheck to the fund in order to earn the long-term care benefit. The fund will give eligible residents a maximum of $36,000 for help with activities like bathing, medication management, mobility, and more. All full- and part-time workers are included in this tax, and everyone contributes at the same low rate, regardless of salary.

If a resident makes the Washington state median income of $50,000 a year, approximately $290 will be deducted annually as payment for the tax.

Long-term health care tax debated in WA Legislature

The state claimed the vast majority of Washington residents will receive more than they contribute over their lifetime.

Alejandra, a Washington resident from Colombia, would have been eligible for exemption, but she didn’t file an application before the June 1 deadline.

“I just feel terrible because I am not sure what’s going to happen,” Alejandra told KIRO Newsradio. “As I said, I have a work visa.”

Alejandra calculated the new tax will cost her an extra $300 a year — money she doesn’t have to spare.

“Dinner is going to be harder to find, groceries, everything,” Alejandra continued.

She and others can still apply, but if it’s sent and approved after Saturday, it means that money will continue to come out until the next quarter in October.

More from Sam Campbell: Molly Moon’s suing City of Seattle over losses from CHOP

Another resident, Luke Smith, told KIRO Newsradio his mother worked in hospice, so he’s okay paying whatever he can to help.

“Just seeing the struggles that people had with money and families abandoning them once they got to retirement age was really tragic, so I think that this is going to be fantastic to help people out as much as possible,” Smith said.

The WA Cares Fund cited that many medical organizations have projected seven in 10 Washingtonians over the age of 65 will need long-term services and support within their lifetimes. To access the benefits from the fund, Washington residents will have needed to contribute to the fund for at least 10 years without a gap of five or more consecutive years. There are additional pathways for those needing early access and those close to retirement age at the fund’s inception.

A permanent exemption is for veterans with a 70% or higher service-connected disability. Conditional exemptions are being implemented for workers who are a spouse or registered domestic partner of an active-duty U.S. armed forces member, or for those who work in Washington but live out of state or have a temporary non-immigrant visa.

Follow Sam Campbell on Twitter or email him here

Local News

summer wildfires...

Frank Sumrall

Sen. Cantwell: WA will be ‘epicenter of severe wildfires’ in summer

Sen. Maria Cantwell said Washington "will be the epicenter of severe regional wildfires [this summer]" and believes we need to be prepared.

16 hours ago

Three people were treated for overdoses at this Everett building. (KIRO 7)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Triple overdose scenario in Everett leaves two clinging to life

Two people are in critical condition after an overnight overdose incident in an Everett senior living building. Everett Firefighters are just clearing the scene of a multi casualty incident (MCI) at the Vintage Apartments – 1001 E Marine View Drive after three subjects overdosed. #EverettFire pic.twitter.com/sB2m4t9FQI — Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) June 25, 2023 According […]

16 hours ago

Gig Harbor brush fire...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Dozens evacuated during Gig Harbor brush fire that nearly burned church, homes

A fast-moving brush fire nearly destroyed homes and a church in Gig Harbor on Sunday.

16 hours ago

Capitol Hill PrideFest (KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Hundreds gather for Capitol Hill’s annual PrideFest

Today, hundreds gathered for the 14th annual Capitol Hill PrideFest.

2 days ago

seattle nba preseason...

Frank Sumrall

NBA returning to Seattle with preseason ‘Rain City Showcase’

Seattle will host the NBA once more for a preseason game Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. when the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz square off.

2 days ago

Titanic sub...

Lisa Brooks

Former Seattle TV anchor mourns friend aboard Titanic sub

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who was aboard the Titanic sub, is being remembered by a former Seattle TV anchor who called him her good friend.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

WA working residents to start paying into long-term care tax