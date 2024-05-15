Kia software upgrade happening this weekend in Bellevue

Back in March, Hyundai hosted a free software upgrade for car owners at four locations throughout Western Washington.

According to the website hyundaiantitheft.com, these clinics throughout the state were “intended to complement Hyundai’s nationwide network of dealerships and drive further installations of Hyundai’s free anti-theft software upgrade for customers who continue to be affected by the thefts.”

And now, Kia is offering the same type of event.

Bellevue Police Department spokesperson Drew Anderson said Kia car owners can scan the QR code below to find out if their car qualifies for the free anti-theft upgrade.

Anderson shared that over 200 cars have been stolen in Bellevue so far this year and 58 of them were either a Kia or Hyundai.

The upgrade event is going to be in Factoria Mall, at 4025 Factoria Square Mall Southeast in Bellevue. The event will be on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at the same time on Saturday. On Sunday it will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anderson said there is also a similar event happening at the Tacoma Mall.

Car owners who don’t drive a Kia but want to protect their property can get a free steering wheel lock on Saturday at the Factoria Police Substation between noon and 4 p.m.

“Last month, we gave away 300 locks to folks. And in total, we have given over 1,000 locks to motorists and Kia and Hyundai owners,” Anderson said.

He called it a successful program because wheel locks prevent a majority of thefts due to the length of time it takes to remove the steering wheel lock when it’s installed properly.

Anderson also said if you show up on Saturday remember, “One lock per person. So that is that is our rule. They are free, though. So one lock per person per vehicle.”

However, if your household has three cars, for example, you need to drive all three cars to get a free steering wheel lock for each car.

This will be the last lock giveaway until further notice.

