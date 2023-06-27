Close
LOCAL NEWS

Recall effort against controversial Lynnwood councilmember approved by judge

Jun 27, 2023, 3:57 PM

binda...

Lynnwood city councilmember Joshua Binda

A judge has determined that recall charges against a controversial Lynnwood council member can move forward, with a signature gathering to begin soon.

Lynnwood councilmember Josh Binda is under fire for an Instagram post and other actions.

The Snohomish County Superior Court judge ruled that the “charges of misfeasance, malfeasance and violation of his Oath of Office satisfied for a recall petition,” according to a media release.

“It is incumbent upon Lynnwood residents to recall City Councilmember Joshua Binda from the Lynnwood City Council and restore integrity to our city,” says committee chair Diodato Boucsieguez. “We are moving full steam ahead and are ready to gather petition signatures. This committee is fully confident that we will surpass the number of signatures required to place the recall vote on the ballot.”

Last year, the 23-year-old was accused of misusing campaign funds for personal use.

The Public Disclosure Commission opened a formal investigation and found Binda spent $2,742.49 of campaign funds on designer items, dental work, hair, airfare and entertainment tickets.

In January, Binda faced an ethics investigation for using the Lynnwood City Council chambers after hours to shoot a promotional video without permission.

Binda has also been getting backlash in March for sharing a shirtless picture on Instagram to promote his “Love Conquers All” school speaking tour.

Parents are calling the post disgraceful and unacceptable, saying he’s targeting middle and high school students.

 

 

