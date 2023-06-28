Two teens arrested for numerous armed robberies in Tacoma

Teenage crime continues in Tacoma as police catch two boys too young to vote but who are still suspected of numerous armed robberies.

The boys are 16 and 15-years-old, and Tacoma police say they robbed at least six people at gunpoint — five of the crimes happening in the same four-hour stretch.

The victims were all women — nurses, grocery store customers, and a person at a bus stop. Victims gave similar descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle the suspects used.

Police say most of them were going to and from their cars when they were put in front of the barrel of a gun.

The next day, police spotted the vehicle they believe the boys used, and after a short chase, they arrested the 16-year-old.

His alleged accomplice was taken into custody Friday.

Both boys were booked into Remann Hall for charges related to a total of six armed robberies. The investigation is ongoing.

Suspect on the loose after woman shot, killed in Auburn

Auburn Police say the person who shot and killed a woman in Auburn near the Muckleshoot Casino is still on the loose.

A 911 call came in around 4:13 a.m. when someone heard a gunshot near the Greentree Condominiums.

More from Crime Blotter: Domestic violence call results in felony arrest in Seattle

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot at least once. Although life-saving measures were taken, the victim was later pronounced dead.

Police say the victim is a 38-year-old woman.

It appears the shooting happened on the road to the complex, not inside one of the homes, but details on where and how exactly the shooting happened are still unclear. DEVELOPING: Police say the person who shot and killed a woman here in Auburn near the Muckleshoot Casino is still on the loose.

The 911 call came in around 4am when someone heard a gunshot. Police say the victim is a 38-year-old woman. pic.twitter.com/NpMogMHaWH — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) June 28, 2023

Police have not released a description of the suspect, and they tell me there is no direct threat in the area.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Auburn Police Department Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Cambell contributed to this report