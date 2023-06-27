Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Domestic violence call results in felony arrest in Seattle

Jun 27, 2023, 4:25 PM | Updated: 4:35 pm

domestic violence felony...

Seattle Police Department vehicle (KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

North Precinct officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) took a man into custody and recovered three handguns following a domestic violence incident Saturday night.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., multiple units responded to a call where the victim said her boyfriend was armed and made threats to shoot her. While an officer contacted the victim, additional police set up around the residence where the suspect was last seen.

An officer on containment saw a male matching the suspect’s description leave the apartment and enter a nearby vehicle with another female and two children. Police contacted the occupants of the vehicle and took the suspect into custody.

More from Crime Blotter: Rollover car collision injures three as driver flees scene

Two semi-automatic pistols and a revolver were recovered from inside the vehicle. Officers checked the serial numbers on the firearms and confirmed one of the guns was reported stolen out of King County. The 23-year-old suspect was transported to the King County Jail and booked for investigation of domestic violence harassment, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm. All firearms were booked into evidence.

Man wanted in murder probe arrested in Belltown neighborhood

A fight outside a Belltown diner Friday night led to the Seattle Police Department (SPD) arresting a 46-year-old man wanted in a murder investigation.

Around 10:30 p.m., Seattle police were called to the 400 block of Cedar Street after getting multiple calls about a man with a gun outside a business. Officers who arrived at the scene found the suspect sitting outside and arrested him.

They found a loaded 9mm pistol in his sweatshirt pocket, and witnesses say he pulled the gun out and was pointing it at people.

As the suspect was being processed, police checked his name and confirmed he was wanted by the King County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a homicide.

He was brought to King County Jail, where he was booked on charges of felony harassment and the unlawful possession of a handgun. The pistol was found to have no serial numbers and was entered into evidence.

Burien City Hall Pride flag goes missing

The pride flag outside Burien’s City Hall is missing as city leaders believe it was stolen Sunday morning. This incident follows last week’s theft of Pride flags in downtown Burien and Carnation in East King County.

White supremacist flyers showed up in that city at the same time.

Pride flags have also been reportedly torn down this month in Tacoma, Everett, and Auburn. Police are currently looking for tips to help find the vandals.

Domestic violence call results in felony arrest in Seattle