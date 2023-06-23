Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Rollover car collision injures three as driver flees scene

Jun 23, 2023, 1:01 PM

Three teenage passengers were hurt after a rollover car collision into a utility pole early Friday morning. (KIRO 7)

MyNorthwest Content Editor

Three teenage passengers were hurt after a rollover car collision into a utility pole early Friday morning.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., the car was heading east on South 56th Street when it hit the pole and rolled over, eventually resting on its roof in a parking lot near South Warner Street, according to Tacoma Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

The driver fled the scene while two 18-year-olds and a 15-year-old were hurt. The older teens are ok, according to KIRO 7, but the 15-year-old has serious injuries.

Police are looking for the driver as it is not yet known if the car that crashed — a Toyota Camry — was stolen.

