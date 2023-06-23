Rollover car collision injures three as driver flees scene

Three teenage passengers were hurt after a rollover car collision into a utility pole early Friday morning.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., the car was heading east on South 56th Street when it hit the pole and rolled over, eventually resting on its roof in a parking lot near South Warner Street, according to Tacoma Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

The driver fled the scene while two 18-year-olds and a 15-year-old were hurt. The older teens are ok, according to KIRO 7, but the 15-year-old has serious injuries.

Police are looking for the driver as it is not yet known if the car that crashed — a Toyota Camry — was stolen.

Man killed in I-5 crash after ‘erratically driving’ in Lacey work zone

A man was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing into a work zone on southbound Interstate 5 near Carpenter Road in Lacey Friday morning, just before 5 a.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Datillo reported that an “erratically driven” pickup was speeding and passing cars on the right before the accident.

No workers were in the work zone when the crash happened.

Thief arrested at University Village after stealing $23K worth of items

Seattle Police (SPD) arrested what they described as a “notorious” thief after he had stolen approximately $23,000 worth of merchandise from a store at the University Village shopping center.

Last Thursday, at around 6 p.m., store security called SPD Community Response Group officers to report that the shoplifter had returned to the store and made off with more items.

Police eventually found him as he tried to leave the area. On him was a large bag of items he had stolen from the store worth $1,858.50, according to Seattle Police.

The suspect, 42, was arrested for investigation of theft and has been booked into King County Jail.