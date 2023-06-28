Close
LOCAL NEWS

I-5 closed through downtown Seattle tonight, Thursday overnight

Jun 28, 2023, 11:23 AM

Seattle I-5...

I-5 through Seattle will be closed tonight and overnight Thursday. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Interstate 5 through downtown will be closed tonight and overnight Thursday, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported.

The closure is due to the installation of an overnight sign structure.

Express lanes will remain open for people traveling north of downtown, others heading downtown must exit at or before Edgar Martinez Drive.

People traveling north of downtown can use the express lanes to continue through the area but will not be able to exit to downtown Seattle. Drivers wishing to reach downtown Seattle should exit on northbound I-5 near the Interstate 90 interchange.

More from traffic: SR 520 Bridge tolls are going up once again

June 28-29 closure details

WSDOT crews will close the I-5 mainline lanes beginning at 9 p.m. At midnight,  the ramp from I-90 to Olive Way will close. All lanes of the mainline and collector/distributor ramp will reopen at 4 a.m. the following day.

The northbound I-5 on-ramps from Dearborn Street, Cherry Street, and University Street will also close at midnight. Signed detours will assist drivers to the nearest open ramp. People driving on I-90 will not be able to head northbound directly onto I-5 and must use a detour route.

Going downtown

People traveling to downtown Seattle on I-5 should use the Edgar Martinez Drive exit or take eastbound I-90 and exit at Rainier Avenue. The off-ramps to James Street, Madison Avenue, Cherry Street, and University Street will be closed.

More from the roads: Washington abortion numbers: Patients traveling from Idaho surge

Going north of downtown

Travelers going north of downtown can use the express lanes, keeping in mind the first exit is NE 42nd Street in the University District. The express lanes also exit at Lake City Way and Northgate Way before rejoining the mainline.

During the closure, crews will work on a large overhead sign support for the Seneca Mobility project that holds overhead message signs and off-ramp signs. The contractor previously tried to schedule this work for earlier this month, but equipment problems caused a delay.

Follow KIRO Newsradio Traffic on Twitter for up-to-the-minute traffic updates or check MyNorthwest’s real-time traffic map

