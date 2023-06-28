Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

US Coast Guard says ‘presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of Titan submersible

Jun 28, 2023, 3:54 PM

human remains titan submersible...

In this U.S. Coast Guard handout, a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina HC-130 Hercules airplane flies over the French research vessel, L'Atalante approximately 900 miles East of Cape Cod during the search for the 21-foot submersible, Titan, June 21, 2023 over the Atlantic Ocean. The unified command is searching for five people after the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince lost contact with their submersible during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic on June 18, 2023. (Photo by U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images)

(Photo by U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Update 3:30 p.m.:

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has likely recovered human remains from the wreckage of the Titan submersible and is bringing the evidence back to the United States. The submersible imploded last week, killing all five people on board. The vessel was on a voyage see the wreck of the Titanic.

Debris from the Titan submersible was returned to land Wednesday. The return of the debris to port in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, is a key piece of the investigation into why the submersible imploded.

In a statement late Wednesday, the Coast Guard said it had recovered debris and evidence from the sea floor and that included what it described as presumed human remains.

“I am grateful for the coordinated international and interagency support to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme offshore distances and depths,” U.S. Coast Guard Chief Capt. Jason Neubauer said in a statement. “The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy. There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the TITAN and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again.”

More on the OceanGate Titan tragedy: The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Original Story:

Debris from the Titan submersible has been returned to land after a fatal implosion during its voyage to the wreck of the Titanic captured the world’s attention last week.

The return of the debris to port in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, is a key piece of the investigation into why the submersible imploded, killing all five people on board. Twisted chunks of the 22-foot submersible were unloaded at a Canadian Coast Guard pier on Wednesday.

The Canadian ship Horizon Arctic carried a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, to search the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck for pieces of the submersible. Pelagic Research Services, a company with offices in Massachusetts and New York that owns the ROV, said on Wednesday that it has completed offshore operations.

Pelagic Research Services’ team is “still on mission” and cannot comment on the ongoing Titan investigation, which involves several government agencies in the U.S. and Canada, said Jeff Mahoney, a spokesperson for the company.

“They have been working around the clock now for ten days, through the physical and mental challenges of this operation, and are anxious to finish the mission and return to their loved ones,” Mahoney said.

Debris from the Titan was located about 12,500 feet (3,810 meters) underwater and roughly 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the Titanic on the ocean floor, the Coast Guard said last week. The Coast Guard is leading the investigation into why the submersible imploded during its June 18 descent. Officials announced on June 22 that the submersible had imploded and all five people on board were dead.

The Coast Guard has convened a Marine Board of Investigation into the implosion. That is the highest level of investigation conducted by the Coast Guard.

One of the experts the Coast Guard consulted with during the search said analyzing the physical material of recovered debris could reveal important clues about what happened to the Titan. And there could be electronic data, said Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

“Certainly all the instruments on any deep sea vehicle, they record data. They pass up data. So the question is, is there any data available? And I really don’t know the answer to that question,” he said Monday.

Representatives for Horizon Arctic did not respond to requests for comment.

More on the OceanGate Titan tragedy: Expert: Deaths of Titanic submersible occupants probably ‘instantaneous’

Coast Guard representatives declined to comment on the investigation or the return of debris to shore on Wednesday. No bodies have been recovered, though Coast Guard officials said days earlier that they were taking precautions in case they encountered human remains during the investigation.

Ocean Gate CEO and pilot Stockton Rush was killed in the implosion along with two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Representatives for the National Transportation Safety Board and Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which are both involved in the investigation, also declined to comment. The National Transportation Safety Board has said the Coast Guard has declared the loss of the Titan submersible to be a “major marine casualty” and the Coast Guard will lead the investigation.

“We are not able to provide any additional information at this time as the investigation is ongoing,” said Liam MacDonald, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

A spokesperson for the International Maritime Organization, the U.N.’s maritime agency, has said any investigative reports from the disaster would be submitted for review. Member states of the IMO can also propose changes such as stronger regulations of submersibles.

Currently, the IMO has voluntary safety guidelines for tourist submersibles which include requirements they be inspected, have emergency response plans, and have a certified pilot on board among other requirements. Any safety proposals would not likely be considered by the IMO until its next Maritime Safety Committee which begins in May 2024.

Local News

Downtown Seattle Revitalization Plan...

Bill Kaczaraba

Mayor Harrell, under fire to get things done, proposes downtown plan

With mounting crime, homelessness, and drug and graffiti issues, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a plan he hopes will turn things around.

17 hours ago

boeing union strike contract...

L.B. Gilbert

Boeing supplier and union reach tentative contact, end strike

Spirit AeroSystems, a Kansas-based Aerospace company, has reached a tentative settlement with striking machinists

17 hours ago

madonna...

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Madonna postpones tour after hospitalization for ‘serious bacterial infection’

Madonna’s upcoming Celebration tour has been postponed after a medical emergency forced her to be hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

17 hours ago

A man was stabbed with what Seattle police describe as a "samurai sword" when he was trying to stea...

L.B. Gilbert

Alleged burglar stabbed with ‘samurai sword’ after attacking homeowner with pitchfork

A man was stabbed with what Seattle police describe as a "samurai sword" when he was trying to steal from a residence in North Beacon Hill.

17 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Nationwide flight fiasco leads to long lines at Sea-Tac Airport

Flight delays are stacking up before the holiday weekend. Nationwide, thousands of flights were canceled because of bad weather.

17 hours ago

Amtrak derail...

Associated Press

Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after hitting truck on tracks in Southern California

An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers with a scheduled stop in Seattle derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in Southern California, and only minor injuries were reported, authorities said.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

US Coast Guard says ‘presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of Titan submersible