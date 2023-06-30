Close
LOCAL NEWS

Suspect in Belltown shooting of pregnant woman pleads ‘not guilty’

Jun 29, 2023, 6:06 PM | Updated: 6:08 pm

belltown victim shot safety seattle march...

A 34-year-old woman and her unborn child died in a shooting Tuesday morning in Belltown. (Photo from Kate Stone/KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo from Kate Stone/KIRO Newsradio)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The man accused the recent shooting death of a pregnant woman in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood pleaded ‘not guilty’ in court Thursday morning.

Thirty-year-old Cordell Goosby appeared in King County Superior Court and was charged with murder and attempted murder.

Eina Kwon, 34, and her unborn child were killed when bullets punctured her car June 13. Her husband, 37-year-old Sung Kwon, also was injured in what police say was a random shooting.

Previous coverage: Man accused of shooting of pregnant woman charged with murder

Kwon was eight months pregnant when she was shot and killed. Her daughter died during an emergency delivery at Harborview Medical Center. King County Medical Examiner’s Office is reviewing medical records to determine whether Goosby could also be charged in the baby’s death.

Goosby is facing 45-to-57 years in prison under his current charges.

Video footage from a hotel at Fourth Avenue and Virginia Street showed a man walking north along Fourth, charging papers say. He appeared to be walking slower than other pedestrians and occasionally stopped to look around, according to the charges.

Police said witnesses saw a man carrying a rifle just before the shooting. Goodsby was arrested blocks away. It’s unknown when Goosby arrived in Seattle. He had a Washington identification card on him when he was arrested.

Honoring Eina Kwon

While relatives and friends of the Kwons weren’t present at Goosby’s court appearance Thursday, members of the Korean-American community attended to provide support.

“We are here to watch how our justice system is conducting this horrible murder case,” local business owner Yon Kim told KIRO 7. “We are here with a sincere heart for Mrs. Kwon’s husband and two-year-old son; we’re here to support their family and let them know we’re here as a community.”

Hundreds gathered to remember the life of Eina Kwon during a public funeral last week.

