Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Man accused of Belltown shooting charged with murder

Jun 16, 2023, 5:05 PM | Updated: 5:09 pm

Police arrive at 4th and Lenora after a shooting that left a pregnant woman dead. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged the man police believe killed a pregnant woman in Belltown with murder.

30-year-old Cordell Maurice Goosby was charged with murder in the first degree and attempted murder in the first degree.

The police investigation is ongoing.

The shooting happened last Tuesday at the intersection of 4th Ave and Lenora Street. One caller reported that a person shot at a vehicle at that location, according to police.

Responding officers found the most severely injured victim was the front seat passenger, who was still seat belted in. The victim was an obviously pregnant female, who had multiple gunshot wounds including at least one to her head. She was unconscious and unresponsive.

She was later identified as 34-year-old Eina Kwon. It was later learned that she was 8 months pregnant. The other victim was a male that had been shot in the arm. He was identified as 37-year-old Sung Kwon. It is believed that they are married.

1 dead, at least 3 injured in Seattle after wave of overnight shootings

Both victims were treated on the scene and transported to Harborview Medical Center. Eina Kwon was rushed into surgery and the baby was emergently delivered. Both Eina Kwon and the female baby did not survive. Goosby may also be charged with the baby’s death.

Police said numerous witnesses provided a description of the suspect who reportedly fled the scene westbound on Lenora Street.

Goosby is being held in the King County Jail on $10 million bail.

In a statement from the prosecutor’s office, the attornies said: “By filing the three felony charges today (murder, assault and unlawful gun possession), King County prosecutors were able to argue that Mr. Goosby should remain in jail.”

Goosby’s next court day is his arraignment on Thursday, June 29, where an initial plea is entered.

Local News

T-Mobile Park...

Micki Gamez

T-Mobile Park one of the most Instagrammable

If you attend a Mariner's game and don't take a selfie, did you even go?

20 hours ago

kitsap ferry one boat...

Micki Gamez

Kitsap Fast Ferry to Bremerton down to one boat

Kitsap Fast Ferry's Seattle-Bremerton dock is down to one boat -- causing an inconvenience for regular riders.

20 hours ago

Lingerie refund deceptive subscription...

L.B. Gilbert

Lingerie company refunds nearly $700K for deceptive subscription service

An online lingerie apparel company must pay refunds of $695,000 for deceptively enrolling customers into a subscription service.

20 hours ago

Father's Day weather...

Ted Buehner

Sorry Dads, cool damp weather expected for Father’s Day weekend

Sorry Dads. This weekend’s Father's Day weather forecast is going to be a cool and damp one across the Puget Sound region.

20 hours ago

Seattle wave overnight shootings...

L.B. Gilbert

1 dead, at least 3 injured in Seattle after wave of overnight shootings

Three shootings happened in the past 24 hours in Seattle, with at least three people reported injured and one dead.

20 hours ago

King County Metro bus routes...

Micki Gamez

An unexpected hard stop on 6 King County Metro bus routes

King County Metro says six bus routes will be put on hold from next Monday, June 12, through Friday, June 16.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Man accused of Belltown shooting charged with murder