Man accused of Belltown shooting charged with murder

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged the man police believe killed a pregnant woman in Belltown with murder.

30-year-old Cordell Maurice Goosby was charged with murder in the first degree and attempted murder in the first degree.

The police investigation is ongoing.

The shooting happened last Tuesday at the intersection of 4th Ave and Lenora Street. One caller reported that a person shot at a vehicle at that location, according to police.

Responding officers found the most severely injured victim was the front seat passenger, who was still seat belted in. The victim was an obviously pregnant female, who had multiple gunshot wounds including at least one to her head. She was unconscious and unresponsive.

She was later identified as 34-year-old Eina Kwon. It was later learned that she was 8 months pregnant. The other victim was a male that had been shot in the arm. He was identified as 37-year-old Sung Kwon. It is believed that they are married.

Both victims were treated on the scene and transported to Harborview Medical Center. Eina Kwon was rushed into surgery and the baby was emergently delivered. Both Eina Kwon and the female baby did not survive. Goosby may also be charged with the baby’s death.

Police said numerous witnesses provided a description of the suspect who reportedly fled the scene westbound on Lenora Street.

Goosby is being held in the King County Jail on $10 million bail.

In a statement from the prosecutor’s office, the attornies said: “By filing the three felony charges today (murder, assault and unlawful gun possession), King County prosecutors were able to argue that Mr. Goosby should remain in jail.”

Goosby’s next court day is his arraignment on Thursday, June 29, where an initial plea is entered.