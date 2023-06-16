Three shootings happened in the past 24 hours in Seattle, leaving one dead and at least three people reported injured.

The shootings happened just hours after a meeting at the Garfield Community Center discussing safety concerns with Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.

SPD Chief Diaz: ‘More work to do’ on downtown safety after shooting that killed pregnant woman

Three injured in Ballard shooting

The first shooting happened just after midnight in Ballard, near the 900 block of NW Leary Way. Police received multiple reports of people shot, and when they arrived at the scene, police found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

They administered first aid before Seattle Fire Medics took over. Medics took the two people, a 20-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and a 58-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries, to Harborview Medical Center.

A third victim was at the scene but declined medical care and left the scene.

Detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation.

One found dead on Aurora Ave

The second shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Friday on Aurora Avenue.

Police received a call about a person who had been shot at the 13700 block of Aurora Avenue. When officers arrived, the victim had already died of a gunshot wound.

A witness said that the suspect left the scene in a vehicle prior to police arriving.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation into the case.

Reported shooting in White Center

A third shooting was reported by the King County Sheriff’s Office early Friday, around 7 a.m.

Deputies were on the scene at 120 SW 114th Street along with Seattle Fire. No other information has been released at the time of reporting.

All of this happened just days after a pregnant woman was shot and killed in Belltown. This has led to an increased concern about gun violence and what the police are doing to prevent these shootings.

Diaz said that while it feels like there has been a high amount of violent crime in recent weeks, the statistics actually dispute this.

“When you actually look at homicides and you look at shootings, we’ve actually done a really good job of reducing violent crime. We’re down 16%. The problem is people don’t feel that way. So it’s hard for me to tell people, ‘Hey we’re actually doing really good work,’” Diaz told KIRO 7.

