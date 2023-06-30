Close
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Staying relevant with the kids is getting harder and harder

Jun 30, 2023, 7:53 AM | Updated: 8:32 am

laws regulating social media...

A 12-year-old boy looks at a smartphone screen on March 16, 2023 in Bath, England. Following the lead of the EU Commission and several US administrations, TikTok is set to be banned from UK government phones amid security concerns around the Chinese-owned video app. Recently TikTok announced that every account belonging to a user below age 18 have a 60-minute daily screen time limit automatically set. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

Screen time, which used to be considered bad for young children, has become the only way for a lot of them to see their grandparents.

And I’m here to testify; it seems to work. The latest innovation is just to give the kid the phone, and they get it at age two, heck, before age two. I know a 10-month-old who already instinctively poses when the phone comes out.


More from Dave Ross: Faith leads lawyer to provide free counseling

So it’s in the genes. Evolution has just been waiting for this moment. But I have to tell you, the pressure can be intense because unless Grandpa is at least as entertaining as the nearby toys, the phone might suddenly cut to a picture of the ceiling fan, which means you’ve been canceled.

That’s why I bring in Grandma as a special guest so she can do her fish lips, which are always a big hit.

But the question comes up, where do I draw the line? Do I resort to skipping a number on purpose while counting to 10? Or even worse, using special effects and appearing as a talking cat?

No, I will not. I will stick to stuff that I could pull off in person because I used to hate it when I went to a concert and the songs sounded nothing like the record, so I don’t want to show up and have the kids say, ‘Grandpa, how come you’re not a cat?’

Yeah, well, why do you suppose that his little girl? Meow.

No, I will keep it real. I can make pencil toppers pop through my beard, so take that, Mr. BunBun.

