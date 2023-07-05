Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

JASON RANTZ

Tacoma businesses fight for electric fences amid crime surge

Jul 5, 2023, 6:53 AM | Updated: 7:30 am

tacoma electric fence...

Electric fence around a Tacoma business (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Tacoma companies and businesses have pivoted to installing electric fences around their properties as a way to combat increasing levels of crime.

“The bottom line is there are multiple people within the city that are working on the front lines. They are overworked,” Michael Johnson, a board member for the South Tacoma Business District Association, told Jason Rantz on KTTH 770 AM. “They are handcuffed by bad policy and they are overwhelmed. I can throw a rock in any direction and hit a drug encampment, hit derelict RV’s that are pushing drugs, fencing stolen material, manufacturing drugs, and the human trafficking down here in Tacoma is beyond the pale.”

More from Tacoma: Tacoma business owner shares story after being robbed at gunpoint inside her convenience store

But despite the desperate pleas from business owners, Tacoma Planning Commission recommended the city council should deny a measure that would have expanded where businesses could use electric fences without seeking a permit variance. According to Jana Magoon, Tacoma’s Planning Manager, electric fences are currently only allowed in the industrial zoning district.

The number of electric fence permits jumped from eight to 25 in Tacoma over the last 18 months.

“A chain link fence is not going to stand up to a pair of stolen bolt cutters. It’s just not,” Johnson said. “So I mean, your next step is an electric fence. Is it effective? Certainly. From a business standpoint, do we want the façade of our business to look like San Quentin or Alcatraz North? What message does that say to our customers? What message does that say to our employees?

“You can only you can only afford so many losses before you have to shut your doors,” Johnson continued. “We’ve had multiple businesses, some of them have been down here over 50 years that have said ‘to hell with it’ and left. It is absolutely desperation. You can only go to your insurance company so many times.”

Tacoma has a total crime rate that is 109.9% higher than Washington state and 170.7% higher than the country, according to All Ready Moving’s February 2023 report. Tacoma’s violent crime rate is 843 per 100,000 people — 187% higher than the state’s rate and 117.4% higher than the country’s. The property crime rate in Tacoma is 5,507 per 100,000 people — 101.5% higher than Washington and 181.2% higher than the country.

According to the report, South Tacoma, Central, South End, and New Tacoma were areas with the most crime within the city.

“The perfect world scenario is you got to come up with some sort of involuntary commitment to get the people that are on the street the help they need,” Johnson said. “These are mentally ill people that have stopped taking their medicine and they’re self-medicating on meth, heroin, and fentanyl. The people in the camps are victims themselves. They’re getting victimized. I see it. These people need help.”

More from Tacoma: Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters

In addition to city-authorized encampment sweeps, the Tacoma City Council passed a ban on camping or public property within 10 blocks of the city’s temporary shelters last October, which went into effect Nov. 14. According to the city’s dashboard, Tacoma has removed 27 homeless encampments in 2023, just as many as last year.

“You can take $200 million out of the budget like they did two years ago and throw it at the problem and make sure that all of the homeless industrial complex non-profits are paying their board members outrageous salaries and driving Lexus,’ “Johnson added. “But we need that money on the ground. We need these people to get the help that they deserve and so rightfully need.”

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3 – 6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

Credit card...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: To help ‘unbanked,’ Dems made it more dangerous to run businesses

The Democrat-controlled King County Council just made it more dangerous to operate businesses in areas already vulnerable to threats thanks to a ban on cashless businesses.

1 day ago

R-101...

Jason Rantz

Rantz Update: WA Catholic Conference backtracks from support of minors seeking gender reassignment

The WA Catholic Conference is helping to stymie an effort to stop minors from receiving abortions or gender reassignment without parental consent.

6 days ago

Washington crime crisis...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Washington DOC brags its closing prisons during crime crisis

DOC Secretary Cheryl Strange bragged that Washington has "one of the lowest rates of incarceration in the nation."

7 days ago

idaho sheriff...

Frank Sumrall

Idaho sheriff to Rantz: ‘When your community is soft on crime, you only reap more crime’

In a press release, Idaho Sheriff Robert Norris sent out a warning to potential 4th of July vacationers from Washington state.

7 days ago

lake stevens gailey pride...

Frank Sumrall

Lake Stevens mayor defends decision to not declare June as Pride Month

Lake Stevens Mayor Brett Gailey failed to sign a proclamation declaring June as Pride Month in Lake Stevens for personal beliefs.

7 days ago

Washington most expensive gas...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle media gives pass to Democrat lie creating sky high gas prices

Seattle media is fueling a Democrat lie about legislation that propelled Washington to the top of the list of states with high gas prices.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Tacoma businesses fight for electric fences amid crime surge