LOCAL NEWS

Fourth of July fireworks in Western Washington: Where to watch and when

Jul 1, 2023, 7:18 PM | Updated: 7:31 pm

Image: Previous 4th of July fireworks above Lake Union...

Previous 4th of July fireworks above Lake Union (Flickr Creative Commons)

(Flickr Creative Commons)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Fourth of July celebrations across Western Washington are here in full force again this year! And there’s an added wrinkle in 2023 as the holiday falls on a Tuesday, meaning some areas will be holding celebrations on Monday, July 3 while most others will hold them on Tuesday, July 4. With so many cities celebrating, you may be able to see multiple fireworks shows this weekend.

And we’re here to help you plan your weekend of fun!  Whether you want to be in Seattle, north of the city or south, there will be plenty of options where you and your family can go, set up camp, throw down a blanket and chairs, grab some drinks out of the cooler, and look up at the sky to see a stupendous show!

Here’s our rundown of where to see the fireworks during Independence Day weekend:

Seattle’s Lake Union

The Amazon Seafair Summer Fourth takes place on Lake Union on Tuesday, July 4, in “one of the best natural amphitheaters to experience the power and artistry of fireworks.” The event offers several free and reserved seating options and multiple vantage points and unique experiences to enjoy the show. They include Lake Union for an overhead view, Gas Works Park for a hilltop view, and Lake Union Park for a darker sky view.

Location: Gas Works Park, 2101 N. Northlake Way; and Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave N, Seattle.

Bainbridge Island

Next is the Fourth of July at Bainbridge Island on Tuesday, July 4. If you are up for the ferry ride, take a day and ride across Puget Sound  and enjoy the traditional Grand Old 4th of July. All of the activities start at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and ends at 5 p.m. with live music. There’s a street fair all day and, of course, the Grand Old 4th Hometown Parade will occur in the afternoon.

Bellevue

Bellevue Family 4th returns to Downtown Park for it’s 31st year on Tuesday, July 4. You can enjoy free live music, kids’ activities, food, and family fun. The fireworks kick off at 10:05 p.m. and will be synchronized with a live performance by the Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Edmonds

An Edmonds Kind of 4th will take place on Tuesday, July 4. The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce notes on its website that it has produced the 4th of July Main Parade since its founding in 1907. The children’s parade begins at 11:30 a.m. and the “main parade” starts at noon.

Parade beginning location: 6th Avenue and Main Street, Edmonds

Lacey

The Lacey Fireworks Spectacular 2023 will take place on Monday, July 3. The event begins at 4 p.m. and will feature food vendors, musical performances and acrobats! The fireworks will go off around 10 p.m. and patrons can pick up a pair of 3D glasses to elevate their experience. The glasses are available at Lacey Collision or Capital Collision or at their booth at the event while supplies last.

Location: Rainier Vista Park, Lacey

Kirkland

The City of Kirkland will hold its annual 4th of July parade on Tuesday, July 4. The kid’s parade begins at 11:30 a.m. and the “main parade” starts at noon.

Location: Marina Park, 25 Lakeshore Plaza Drive, Kirkland

Mountlake Terrace

The 3rd of July Family Celebration festivities will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 3. The fun will include pie eating contests, field games, a DJ and multiple food trucks. A fireworks display over Lake Ballinger will be the highlight of the night when darkness falls at approximately 10 p.m.

Location: Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace

Tacoma

Tacoma Summer Blast is back again and on Tuesday, July 4 will feature over 150 vendors and two stages.

The fireworks will launch at Commencement Bay at approximately 10 p.m.

Location: Cummings Park, 3939 Ruston Way; Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park, 5361 Yacht Club Road, Tacoma.

Federal Way

Red, White and Blues Festival Fireworks Display will begin at 10:15 p.m. Planned festivities include musical entertainment, food vendors, sports for all sorts, face painting, interactive arts, family games, and inflatables.

Location: Celebration Park, 1095 S. 324th Street, Federal Way

Snoqualmie

Snoqualmie’s Red White and Boom will offer food trucks, vendors, and fun for the whole family on Tuesday, July 4. The event starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks begin at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Location: Snoqualmie Community Park (adjacent to the YMCA), 35016 SE Ridge Street, Snoqualmie.

Contributing: Micki Gamez

