This country has a Pramila Jayapal problem. For all the talk about former President Donald Trump’s “dangerous” rhetoric, it’s Congresswoman Jayapal who may incite her base. And this is unrelated to her anti-Semitism.

The Seattle congresswoman’s Twitter feed was always full of bad-faith arguments. But it’s now growing increasingly unhinged and ugly. Jayapal routinely targets her political opponents, not focusing merely on policy disagreements, but claiming they’re a “direct threat” to her constituents.

Jayapal’s language may very well inspire violence. I’m all for direct arguments and calling out what you legitimately see as a threat. But she’s purposefully playing into the delusions of her socialist and Radical Left base that makes them think they’re fighting against actual fascism in order to save the country. She’s playing with fire.

Pramila Jayapal invents threats

The congresswoman’s intent is to delegitimize the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) so that she can help dismantle and rebuild it. It’s what Radical Left policies did to the criminal justice system, culminating in a crime wave that cost countless lives and destroyed billions of dollars in property.

When Jayapal doesn’t like a Supreme Court decision, she demands we “expand and reform the Court now.” Ironically, a move meant to ensure one-party rule is accompanied by a claim that an “extreme SCOTUS is a direct threat to our rights and our democracy.” She ominously declared, “they can’t keep getting away with this” and argues that “too much is at stake.”

She said she’s had “enough” of the “extremists” on the Court because they’re “upholding white supremacy.” It’s a baseless claim, but one that fits into her goal of creating racial animus.

She routinely refers to the filibuster as the “Jim Crow filibuster,” a claim Democrats made after employing it successfully for years but then losing power to Republicans.

This extreme SCOTUS is a direct threat to our rights and our democracy. It’s time we put our foot down. We MUST expand and reform the Court now. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) July 2, 2023

We’ve already seen the violence

We saw what irresponsible and unhinged rhetoric can lead to following the leak of a SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Scores of Radical Left protesters violated federal law and protested outside the homes of conservative justices. They did just as Jayapal told them to when she demanded her followers “take to the streets” to “fight tooth and nail” to uphold a woman’s access to abortion.

A month later, Nicholas Roske was arrested for plans to assassinate SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The FBI later revealed they think he intended to murder three justices, not just one.

While Democrats singularly focus on the January 6 riot that they blame on Trump’s rhetoric, they ignore the assassination plot. They also ignore the Bernie Sanders supporter who felt moved to shoot Republicans at a congressional softball game, nearly killing Rep. Steve Scalise. And good luck finding any Democrat who will even acknowledge Antifa, let alone the violence they engaged in for Democrat and Socialist causes.

She knows what her base is capable of

When you tell people their lives and rights are threatened, they may turn to violence. It makes sense: we’re usually willing to literally fight for our lives and freedoms.

So why is Jayapal seemingly egging on a Seattle base she already knows can be violent? She’s pushing them knowing that they’ve already posed an actual threat to conservative SCOTUS justices.

And it’s noteworthy that many of her most extreme tweets are sent from her personal account, not her congressional account.

Will Pramila Jayapal learn?

Jayapal traffics in hyperbole to pursue her Radical Left policies. She’s also purposefully combative in order to show her passion (she’s apparently too combative, pushing a left-wing outlet to report that she mistreats her staff). It’s her personality on Twitter, on MSNBC, and on the House floor.

She knows her approach gets her base willing to act, but I find it hard to believe she thinks it could lead to violence. But dangerous rhetoric, obviously, can do just that. And she knows that.

Perhaps the problem is she’s such an ideologue that she’s not thinking at all before she sends her tweets. But given the history of Radical Left violence, Jayapal should know that her rhetoric could inspire violence. And for as much as Jayapal and other Democrats condemn Trump’s language, you’d think she’d be more self-aware.

She’s personally been the victim of an unhinged man. She should extend the same compassion to her political adversaries that she expected when news broke of the threat she faced. Jayapal needs to tone down the rhetoric before someone gets hurt.

