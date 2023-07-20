Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Pramila Jayapal’s dangerous rhetoric could incite violence

Jul 19, 2023, 5:55 PM

Pramila Jayapal...

Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Greg Casar, D-Texas, are seen in Rayburn Building before a vote on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Tom Williams via Getty Images)

(Tom Williams via Getty Images)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

This country has a Pramila Jayapal problem. For all the talk about former President Donald Trump’s “dangerous” rhetoric, it’s Congresswoman Jayapal who may incite her base. And this is unrelated to her anti-Semitism.

The Seattle congresswoman’s Twitter feed was always full of bad-faith arguments. But it’s now growing increasingly unhinged and ugly. Jayapal routinely targets her political opponents, not focusing merely on policy disagreements, but claiming they’re a “direct threat” to her constituents.

Jayapal’s language may very well inspire violence. I’m all for direct arguments and calling out what you legitimately see as a threat. But she’s purposefully playing into the delusions of her socialist and Radical Left base that makes them think they’re fighting against actual fascism in order to save the country. She’s playing with fire.

Idaho sheriff to Rantz: ‘When your community is soft on crime, you only reap more crime’

Pramila Jayapal invents threats

The congresswoman’s intent is to delegitimize the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) so that she can help dismantle and rebuild it. It’s what Radical Left policies did to the criminal justice system, culminating in a crime wave that cost countless lives and destroyed billions of dollars in property.

When Jayapal doesn’t like a Supreme Court decision, she demands we “expand and reform the Court now.” Ironically, a move meant to ensure one-party rule is accompanied by a claim that an “extreme SCOTUS is a direct threat to our rights and our democracy.” She ominously declared, “they can’t keep getting away with this” and argues that “too much is at stake.”

She said she’s had “enough” of the “extremists” on the Court because they’re “upholding white supremacy.” It’s a baseless claim, but one that fits into her goal of creating racial animus.

She routinely refers to the filibuster as the “Jim Crow filibuster,” a claim Democrats made after employing it successfully for years but then losing power to Republicans.

We’ve already seen the violence

We saw what irresponsible and unhinged rhetoric can lead to following the leak of a SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Scores of Radical Left protesters violated federal law and protested outside the homes of conservative justices. They did just as Jayapal told them to when she demanded her followers “take to the streets” to “fight tooth and nail” to uphold a woman’s access to abortion.

A month later, Nicholas Roske was arrested for plans to assassinate SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The FBI later revealed they think he intended to murder three justices, not just one.

While Democrats singularly focus on the January 6 riot that they blame on Trump’s rhetoric, they ignore the assassination plot. They also ignore the Bernie Sanders supporter who felt moved to shoot Republicans at a congressional softball game, nearly killing Rep. Steve Scalise. And good luck finding any Democrat who will even acknowledge Antifa, let alone the violence they engaged in for Democrat and Socialist causes.

She knows what her base is capable of

When you tell people their lives and rights are threatened, they may turn to violence. It makes sense: we’re usually willing to literally fight for our lives and freedoms.

So why is Jayapal seemingly egging on a Seattle base she already knows can be violent? She’s pushing them knowing that they’ve already posed an actual threat to conservative SCOTUS justices.

And it’s noteworthy that many of her most extreme tweets are sent from her personal account, not her congressional account.

More from Rantz: Washington DOC brags its closing prisons during crime crisis

Will Pramila Jayapal learn?

Jayapal traffics in hyperbole to pursue her Radical Left policies. She’s also purposefully combative in order to show her passion (she’s apparently too combative, pushing a left-wing outlet to report that she mistreats her staff). It’s her personality on Twitter, on MSNBC, and on the House floor.

She knows her approach gets her base willing to act, but I find it hard to believe she thinks it could lead to violence. But dangerous rhetoric, obviously, can do just that. And she knows that.

Perhaps the problem is she’s such an ideologue that she’s not thinking at all before she sends her tweets. But given the history of Radical Left violence, Jayapal should know that her rhetoric could inspire violence. And for as much as Jayapal and other Democrats condemn Trump’s language, you’d think she’d be more self-aware.

She’s personally been the victim of an unhinged man. She should extend the same compassion to her political adversaries that she expected when news broke of the threat she faced. Jayapal needs to tone down the rhetoric before someone gets hurt.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). He is the author of the book What’s Killing America: Inside the Radical Left’s Tragic Destruction of Our CitiesSubscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

homeless pool Seattle...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Homeless at encampment with pool explain why they won’t leave

Homeless people who set up a Seattle encampment featuring a new pool said they will not move. In fact, they said they're the victims.

2 days ago

Russian history...

Michael Medved

Medved: A history of misery shapes Russian suffering today

Michael Medved: The recent chaos in Russia brought back memories of my ill-conceived pursuit of a Russian history major.

2 days ago

Taylor Swift Seattle...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrat passes Taylor Swift Week as fatal ODs surge in Seattle

Ahead of her performance in Seattle this weekend, a county councilmember is declaring Taylor Swift Week in King County.

3 days ago

equity grading...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Mom took on ‘equity grading’ to get child the ‘F’ she earned

One local parent is on a mission to end lax grading policies that fail children more than an "F" on a report card ever could.

4 days ago

Pramila Jayapal Israel...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Rep. Pramila Jayapal slammed for anti-Semitic comment about Israel

Jayapal has a history of embracing anti-Semitism or anti-Semites and is allied with the most anti-Semitic progressives in the Democrat party.

4 days ago

immigration services...

Max Gross

Gross: Immigration services threatens deportation over department’s error

A couple living in Sammamish County believes that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is holding a grudge against those who are unvaccinated.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Rantz: Pramila Jayapal’s dangerous rhetoric could incite violence