Major League Baseball announces schedule for first day of All-Star activities

Major League Baseball has announced the first day of activities for All-Star Week throughout Seattle, including all Fan-Focused, Legacy/Community, Youth & Cultural events.

Thursday, July 6th , includes:

9:00 a.m. – Raising of MLB All-Star Flag at Space Needle

Features Mariners Legend Félix Hernández and Mariners President of Business Operations Catie Griggs

11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. – Regional Competitions for the Jr. Home Run Derby and Pitch, Hit & Run Skills Competitions

5:00 p.m. – Workout Day for the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile & powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation

Featuring HBCU Swingman Classic players and coaches

7:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies of the All-Star Commissioner’s Cup and All-Star Jennie Finch Classic presented by ARM & HAMMER

Features Mariners President of Business Operations Catie Griggs , Softball Legend Jennie Finch and Maria A. Bartlow (niece of Negro Leagues Legend Toni Stone)

NOTE: Ceremony includes the first-ever Seattle-based team in the Commissioner's Cup ("Baseball Beyond Borders")

