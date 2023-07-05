LOCAL NEWS
Major League Baseball announces schedule for first day of All-Star activities
Jul 5, 2023, 2:25 PM | Updated: 2:42 pm
(Getty Images)
Major League Baseball has announced the first day of activities for All-Star Week throughout Seattle, including all Fan-Focused, Legacy/Community, Youth & Cultural events.
All-Star Week news and events from Seattle Sports
Thursday, July 6th, includes:
9:00 a.m. – Raising of MLB All-Star Flag at Space Needle
- Features Mariners Legend Félix Hernández and Mariners President of Business Operations Catie Griggs
11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. – Regional Competitions for the Jr. Home Run Derby and Pitch, Hit & Run Skills Competitions
5:00 p.m. – Workout Day for the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile & powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation
- Featuring HBCU Swingman Classic players and coaches
7:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies of the All-Star Commissioner’s Cup and All-Star Jennie Finch Classic presented by ARM & HAMMER
- Features Mariners President of Business Operations Catie Griggs, Softball Legend Jennie Finch and Maria A. Bartlow (niece of Negro Leagues Legend Toni Stone)
- NOTE: Ceremony includes the first-ever Seattle-based team in the Commissioner’s Cup (“Baseball Beyond Borders”)
MyNorthwest will have stories all week during All-Star Week. Also, look for reports from Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio.