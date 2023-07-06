Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Flight to Seattle diverted to Spokane after man makes bomb threat

Jul 6, 2023, 6:12 AM | Updated: 9:30 am

seattle bomb threat...

Flight #334 was traveling from Atlanta when a man reportedly threatened to set off a bomb when the plane landed in Seattle. (Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An investigation is underway after a plane headed to Seattle was diverted to Spokane Wednesday due to a bomb threat from a passenger onboard the plane.

Flight #334 was traveling from Atlanta when a man reportedly threatened to set off a bomb when the plane landed in Seattle.

Bomb squad called after explosion within Seattle apartment building

Alaska Airlines said that a passenger made a “direct threat” to the safety of the jet to one of the flight attendants.

An unnamed passenger told KIRO 7 that the captain shared more about the situation.

“The captain came over and said, ‘I can’t say much, but a guy in first class told the flight attendants that if we hand in Seattle, he has a bomb, and that he’s going to let it off if we land in Seattle,” one witnessed described.

That’s when the decision was made to touch down in Spokane at 5:15 p.m.

All 177 passengers and six crew members were taken off the plane, and Alaska Airlines said in a statement it was in the process of re-booking them on other flights.

The FBI and the Spokane Police Department bomb squad were on the tarmac, awaiting the landing. That man was taken away by the FBI and other law enforcement officials.

“We appreciate their patience and understanding during this situation. We are working to get them to Seattle, their original destination, as quickly as possible. We are grateful for the professionalism and care of our flight attendants and pilots throughout this incident,” said Alaska Airlines.

Local News

I-5 ramp...

Bill Kaczaraba

Ramp from Columbian Way and Spokane to NB I-5 closed

Someone is throwing stuff from a homeless encampment onto I-5 according to a KIRO Newsradio listener and confirmed by the Washington State Patrol.

10 hours ago

capitol hill gas station...

L.B. Gilbert

Suspect held on $2M bail after stabbing at Capitol Hill gas station

Seattle Police are investigating a stabbing early Tuesday outside of a gas station in Capitol Hill that left one man dead and another in custody.

10 hours ago

air quality wildfire...

L.B. Gilbert

Wildfire smoke, firework smog clears, air quality improves over Puget Sound

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for the Puget Sound is among the worst in the country and world due to what the National Weather Service Seattle calls a mix of smog from Fourth of July fireworks and the nearby wildfire smoke.

10 hours ago

File - Construction workers prepare a recently poured concrete foundation, Friday, March 17, 2023, ...

Associated Press

U.S. job openings dip to 9.8 million but remain high, showing resilience in labor market

U.S. job openings slipped in May but remained at levels high enough to illustrate that the American labor market remains resilient in the face of sharply higher interest rates.

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Teen falls off cliff at Victor Falls in Bonney Lake in off-limits area

There was a dramatic rescue in the South Sound after a teenager fell off a cliff at Victor Falls Park which is closed to the public.

10 hours ago

prairie line...

Feliks Banel

‘Prairie Line’ walking tour revisits Tacoma’s 1873 win over Seattle in rail rivalry

Soon is the anniversary of a key event in Pacific Northwest history: when the Northern Pacific Railroad chose Tacoma over Seattle.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Flight to Seattle diverted to Spokane after man makes bomb threat