Flight to Seattle diverted to Spokane after man makes bomb threat

An investigation is underway after a plane headed to Seattle was diverted to Spokane Wednesday due to a bomb threat from a passenger onboard the plane.

Flight #334 was traveling from Atlanta when a man reportedly threatened to set off a bomb when the plane landed in Seattle.

Bomb squad called after explosion within Seattle apartment building

Alaska Airlines said that a passenger made a “direct threat” to the safety of the jet to one of the flight attendants.

An unnamed passenger told KIRO 7 that the captain shared more about the situation.

“The captain came over and said, ‘I can’t say much, but a guy in first class told the flight attendants that if we hand in Seattle, he has a bomb, and that he’s going to let it off if we land in Seattle,” one witnessed described.

That’s when the decision was made to touch down in Spokane at 5:15 p.m.

All 177 passengers and six crew members were taken off the plane, and Alaska Airlines said in a statement it was in the process of re-booking them on other flights.

The FBI and the Spokane Police Department bomb squad were on the tarmac, awaiting the landing. That man was taken away by the FBI and other law enforcement officials.

“We appreciate their patience and understanding during this situation. We are working to get them to Seattle, their original destination, as quickly as possible. We are grateful for the professionalism and care of our flight attendants and pilots throughout this incident,” said Alaska Airlines.