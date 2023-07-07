7-Eleven customer shot trying to stop robbery in Lynnwood

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Lynnwood this morning that resulted in at least one man shot.

Early Friday morning, a customer was shot in the leg early after attempting to intervene with four people who were stealing from the 7-Eleven.

The four suspects drove away after the shooting, and police started a pursuit. The driver of the suspect vehicle eventually crashed into another vehicle in Everett near 35th and Grand.

The suspects got out of the car and ran away.

Police caught one, but the three others managed to escape. A K9 unit is tracking them in North Everett.

The man who was shot in the leg at 7-Eleven was taken to Providence Medical Center. Sheriff’s deputies expect him to recover.

Courtney O’Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tells KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell that the man who was shot is a tow truck driver and a regular customer at the 7-Eleven.

“It was a tragic outcome of someone trying to do the right thing for someone that they know and have a relationship here. Thankfully, he’s going to be OK,” she said.

OVERNIGHT: Another 7-Eleven robbed in Lynnwood. This one on 148th St SW. Workers at nearby shops tell me a tow truck driver tried to step in and block them from leaving and that’s when they say the suspects shot him. That man taken to Providence Regional Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/Jl0NdzyjM7 — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) July 7, 2023

Sam Campbell contributed to this report