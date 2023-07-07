Close
CRIME BLOTTER

7-Eleven customer shot trying to stop robbery in Lynnwood

Jul 7, 2023, 7:32 AM | Updated: 7:40 am

(Photo from Sam Campbell)

(Photo from Sam Campbell)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Lynnwood this morning that resulted in at least one man shot.

Early Friday morning, a customer was shot in the leg early after attempting to intervene with four people who were stealing from the 7-Eleven.

Kent shooting suspects crash into ravine off State Route 18

The four suspects drove away after the shooting, and police started a pursuit. The driver of the suspect vehicle eventually crashed into another vehicle in Everett near 35th and Grand.

The suspects got out of the car and ran away.

Police caught one, but the three others managed to escape. A K9 unit is tracking them in North Everett.

The man who was shot in the leg at 7-Eleven was taken to Providence Medical Center. Sheriff’s deputies expect him to recover.

Courtney O’Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tells KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell that the man who was shot is a tow truck driver and a regular customer at the 7-Eleven.

“It was a tragic outcome of someone trying to do the right thing for someone that they know and have a relationship here. Thankfully, he’s going to be OK,” she said.

Sam Campbell contributed to this report

